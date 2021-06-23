2022 Eastmont OL Alex DuFour Has a High Ceiling

Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signing for the Houston Texans. Get to know offensive lineman Ryan McCollum, signed as a college free agent on May 14, 2021. After a redshirt year in 2016, McCollum played four seasons (2017-20) at Texas A&M, appearing in 43 games with 24 starts. In 2020, McCollum served as the offensive team captain in five games. He started all 10 games at center and was a key part of one of the SEC's best offensive lines, which was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award in 2020. During his first season, McCollum saw action in all 13 games (seven starts) in 2017. In his first start at UCLA (Sept. 3), he helped the Aggies gain 382 yards on the ground, followed by 480 yards against Arkansas (Sept. 23) and 501 yards versus South Carolina (Sept. 30). He went on to appear in 12 games with seven starts as a sophomore, helping the Aggies gain 5,590 total yards on the year. As a junior in 2019, McCollum saw action in eight games and earned the Offensive Unselfish Leadership Award at the annual team banquet. At Klein Oak High School in Spring, Texas, McCollum earned first-team All-District 15-6A honors and All-Greater Houston honors as a senior. He also helped Klein Oak reach the state quarterfinals as a junior. McCollum and his fellow Aggie offensive lineman Carson Green both signed with the Texans on the same day.