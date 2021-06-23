Cancel
2022 Eastmont OL Alex DuFour Has a High Ceiling

By Micah Chen
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 East Wenatchee (Wash.) Eastmont OL Alex DuFour is a player with a lot of untapped potential. At every bit of 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, he absolutely looks the part of a college prospect. These past two years on varsity, DuFour has been a wrecking ball defensive lineman. But now entering his senior season, he’ll be making the move to offensive guard.

