Why One Denver Couple Began Growing Mushrooms at Home

In 2014, Liz and Michael Nail founded Mile High Fungi, a Conifer farm bringing cultivated and wild-grown mushrooms to local tables. Liz Nail has a confession: When she went to college, she sorta, kinda, didn’t like mushrooms. But one night at a potluck dinner with friends, she saw her peers eating chanterelles and thought maybe they were worth trying again. That bite altered her life’s trajectory. “I realized I totally loved mushrooms,” she laughs. “I was just hanging onto a five-year-old mentality.”