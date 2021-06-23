Photos: Contents inside Calhoun monument time capsule unveiled

“Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle,” at The Phillips Collection through Sept. 19, is revolutionary. In “We Declare Ourselves Independent!” (Panel 6 of Jacob Lawrence’s series “Struggle: From the History of the American People”), a farmer is between a rake and a revolutionary musket as he struggles to bear the burden of a wagon of hay, a symbol of the struggle to defend the bountiful free land. The image is paired with the final words of the Declaration of Independence, “...we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honour—4 July 1776.”