Photos: Contents inside Calhoun monument time capsule unveiled

The Post and Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContents in a time capsule that were kept in a cornerstone of the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square are shown on display at Brockington and Associates on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. 1 of 12.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Now we know. One year after the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square was removed, and four months after the cornerstone was pried open to reveal its long-hidden contents, we can see what was inside the sealed lead box. And we can better appreciate how...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One year ago the John C. Calhoun monument came down and only last week did contents of the time capsule found in its cornerstone be revealed. Inside, archeologists with Brockington and Associates found 160-year-old artifacts. They've spent the last four months removing them from a lead box and studying the contents.
New hard copy of 'Green Book' to note of important SC Black history sites

The first “Green Book,” introduced in 1936 by Harlem-based postman Victor Hugo Green and published until 1967, was a travel guide for African Americans traveling across the U.S. It was widely used. During the Jim Crow era of legalized segregation and racial violence, Black people were prohibited from using many...
Adam Nathaniel Furman unveils "monumentally joyful" pyramid at King's Cross

Designer Adam Nathaniel Furman has created an installation called Proud Little Pyramid at King's Cross in London that was unveiled in LGBT+ Pride month. Created to celebrate the reopening of King's Cross following coronavirus lockdown, the Proud Little Pyramid is located in Granary Square. Furman hopes that the structure, which...
To-Do List (June 30-July 7): Fourth of July fireworks, new Columbia Museum of Art exhibit

If you’re looking for the most quintessential Independence Day experience that’s not actually on July 4, you would be hard-pressed to do better than to take in the South Carolina Philharmonic concert at Segra Park on July 3. The combination of minor league baseball stadium, fireworks and a patriotism-and-pops program (the Phil will be playing selections from “Hamilton” and “West Side Story,” among others) should scratch all of the nostalgic itches you might have, and then you can take in the actual holiday safely in your backyard. Tickets are $10 (children 12 and under free), and music starts at 8:30 p.m. More info available at scphilharmonic.com. KYLE PETERSEN.
Dansville Legion Auxiliary buries time capsule

DANSVILLE - In honor of the 100th birthday of the American Legion Auxiliary, a time capsule has been put in the ground in front of the Daniel Goho Legion Post 87 in Dansville. “Back in 2019 I went to a convention and it was the 100 year celebration of the auxiliary and the idea was to do something for the 100th and I thought of a time capsule,” said Auxiliary President Luanna Gilbert.
"Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle" takes a sharp look at nation's history

“Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle,” at The Phillips Collection through Sept. 19, is revolutionary. In “We Declare Ourselves Independent!” (Panel 6 of Jacob Lawrence’s series “Struggle: From the History of the American People”), a farmer is between a rake and a revolutionary musket as he struggles to bear the burden of a wagon of hay, a symbol of the struggle to defend the bountiful free land. The image is paired with the final words of the Declaration of Independence, “...we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honour—4 July 1776.”
Exploring Charleston: Hampton Park and Brittlebank Park

Last Friday, we featured Charleston City Parks Colonial Lake and White Point Garden on The Battery. This week, continuing with the city-park theme, we visited Brittlebank Park and Hampton Park – both located in the downtown Charleston area. Brittlebank Park is located off Lockwood Blvd., right next to the Charleston...
What to The Un-Slave is This Fourth of July?

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr. (Original article first appeared at www.westsidegazette.com) – A Message From The Publisher – “He who kidnaps a man, whether he sells him or he is found in his possession, shall surely be put to death.” Exodus 21:16 (NAS) It is with tormented difficulties that I...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Now we know. One year after the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square was removed, and four months after the cornerstone was pried open to reveal its long-hidden contents, we can see what was inside the sealed lead box. And we can better appreciate how...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Now we know. One year after the John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square was removed, and four months after the cornerstone was pried open to reveal its long-hidden contents, we can see what was inside the sealed lead box. And we can better appreciate how...