Photos: Contents inside Calhoun monument time capsule unveiled

If you’re looking for the most quintessential Independence Day experience that’s not actually on July 4, you would be hard-pressed to do better than to take in the South Carolina Philharmonic concert at Segra Park on July 3. The combination of minor league baseball stadium, fireworks and a patriotism-and-pops program (the Phil will be playing selections from “Hamilton” and “West Side Story,” among others) should scratch all of the nostalgic itches you might have, and then you can take in the actual holiday safely in your backyard. Tickets are $10 (children 12 and under free), and music starts at 8:30 p.m. More info available at scphilharmonic.com. KYLE PETERSEN.