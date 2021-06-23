Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Weaver murder trial date still uncertain

By Jun 23, 2021
CHEYENNE –– It's still up in the air whether the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting two adults and injuring two children will go forward in August. Andrew Jonathan Weaver is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery (bodily injury with a weapon) and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in July.

