Annual Durag Fest Continues To Celebrate Black Culture Despite Rapid Decline In Allyship
One year after Black Lives Matter protests swept the nation, public interest in social injustice and awareness has significantly waned like a fad. It's as if white allyship ran in tandem with the short but highly saturated news cycle of Black tragedy positioned across television screens and the front pages of newspapers.wzakcleveland.com