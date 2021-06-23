Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

cnvrg.io Named "Best Machine Learning Company" in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that cnvrg.io, the leading operating system for machine learning, has been selected as winner of the “Best Machine Learning Company” award in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted in recognition of its commitment to actualize the AI-driven enterprise.

www.chron.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Intelligence#Deep Learning#Mlops#Ai Breakthrough#Dell Technologies#Netapp#Ibm#Ai Platforms#Ai Hardware#Nlp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes Accelerate their Alliance Partnership to help Organizations Evolve Towards Becoming Intelligent Enterprises

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes recognize that a business transformation approach which has been tested in order to reduce risks and optimize results requires a commitment for the business transformation rate of clients. Together they announce work on a joint collaboration which will help address challenges around intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services through new capabilities. Anchored in Capgemini’s conviction that the future of industry is intelligent, the new alliance partnership combines Capgemini’s deep sector, technology and data experience with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting edge 3DEXPERIENCE platform to assist clients through each stage of their intelligent transformation journey.
TechnologyThe Independent

Artificial intelligence: fad or business staple?

According to techjury.net, 77 per cent of the world’s population uses artificial intelligence (AI) but only 33 per cent are actually aware they’re doing so. The smartphone that’s sitting beside you or perhaps in your hand, the videogames your kids are playing in the next room, the Spotify station you’ve got on in the background, and the list goes on – all utilise AI while you go about your activities.
Small Businessaithority.com

Zammo.ai Conversational AI Platform Named “Best Transactional Bot Solution” In 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards

Zammo Brings The Power Of The Voice Economy To Leading Brands. Zammo.ai, the company accelerating the transition to the voice economy, announced that it has been selected as the “Best Transactional Bot Solution” in the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.
TechnologyInvestor's Business Daily

Zebra Technologies Adds Warehouse Robots To Its Portfolio

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) on Thursday announced a deal to buy startup Fetch Robotics to accelerate its push into intelligent industrial automation. ZBRA stock rose a fraction on the news. Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Zebra will pay $290 million in cash for the 95% of Fetch Robotics that it doesn't already own. Zebra...
Businessmartechseries.com

Protiviti Named a ‘2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women’

Global consulting firm aims to create real, sustainable change for its multicultural communities. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named a ‘2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women‘ by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media). The list, which is based on in-depth demographic data provided by participating organizations, evaluates companies in three key areas: workforce profile; recruitment, retention and advancement; and company culture and accountability. Ninety-five companies are recognized on the 2021 list.
Businesstechgig.com

Compass IDC plans to hire 200+ software engineers in India

Compass, Inc., a leading real estate technology company, today announced that it intends to double its headcount in India at the Compass India Development Centre (IDC) over the next few months. The. Compass IDC. has 200+ employees, with agile, highly-skilled software engineers and product teams who have developed multiple cloud-based...
Businessmartechseries.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, a Leader in Cloud Data Management and Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
Softwareaithority.com

RtBrick Simplifies OSS/BSS Integration For Network Disaggregation

A new consumer-driven API addresses the key challenge carriers face in adopting cloud-native IP networking. RtBrick has announced a new Management API for its disaggregated routing software that simplifies the integration with existing OSS and BSS systems. It dramatically reduces the amount of time and effort required to make disaggregated networks operational by using widely adopted industry tools and programming languages.
Computersinformation-age.com

Why edge computing is an imperative for innovation in a data-driven world

Claudio Scola, head of product management EMEA at Lumen Technologies, discusses the importance of edge computing for innovation in a data-driven world. A recent survey, conducted by IDC and sponsored by Lumen Technologies and Intel Corporation, indicates that two-thirds of global IT leaders are implementing edge computing, a distributed model where data processing happens closer to the point of digital interaction. IDC predicts that by 2023, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at the edge; and by 2024, the number of apps at the edge will increase by 800%. So why is edge high on today’s IT agenda?
Softwareaithority.com

Dhiva Launches Advanced Analytical Business Intelligence Platform with “Why” Analytics

Dhiva, the next generation AI-driven Analytical Business Intelligence automation company, announced the launch of Dhiva 2.0. The platform features Dhiva Analyst and Dhiva Explorer to automate “Why Analytics” and identify drivers of performance with diagnostic Machine Learning and a symbolic AI engine leveraging hundreds of analytical rules and constructs. Organizations can increase speed to insights and increase productivity. Text and analytical summaries for reports and dashboards can be generated in minutes with Machine Learning models without templates or coding.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Cloudera, IBM, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Hadoop And Big Data Analysis market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Hadoop And Big Data Analysis Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Businessstrictlybusinessomaha.com

RD Industries Partners with Meridian Business to Implement NetSuite ERP System

Meridian Business (www.meridianbusiness.com) recently teamed up with RD Industries to help them implement NetSuite ERP (enterprise resource planning) so they can improve cross-organizational business processes and better serve their customers. NetSuite Applications is a unified business management suite, encompassing ERP/Financials, Inventory Management, CRM, and ecommerce. Meridian Business is a proud NetSuite solution provider that helps small, medium, and large companies move to the next level through a process design, implementation, and ongoing support. They have deployed ERP solutions and ERP implementations across all industries.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Big Data Platform Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Microsoft, Teradata, IBM

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Big Data Platform Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Big Data Platform Forecast till 2026*.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Artificial intelligence for complex materials

(Nanowerk News) Predicting the mechanical behaviour of all the systems that surround us, from vehicles and spaceships to bridges and skyscrapers, is essential for safety and design. For more than 300 years, scientists have known how to cast the underlying physics into a mathematical formulation, and thanks to technological progress...
Softwareaithority.com

Check Point Software Technologies Transforms Hybrid Data Center Security With on-Demand Scalability and Simplified Management in the Cloud

The new Check Point R81.10 software, Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 and Check Point Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances provide advanced protection for complex hybrid data centers with brisk operations and an ultra-scalable platform. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the...
Softwarethefastmode.com

NVIDIA, Google Cloud to Create Industry’s First AI-on-5G Innovation Lab

NVIDIA is partnering with Google Cloud to establish the industry’s first AI-on-5G Innovation Lab, enabling network infrastructure players and AI software partners to develop, test and adopt solutions that will help accelerate the creation of smart cities, smart factories and other advanced 5G and AI applications. The lab will provide...
Drinksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Artificial intelligence ensures clean beer

The start-up founded in 2015 promises artificial intelligence to help clean beer dispensing systems Pubinno based in San Francisco. The basis for this is the so-called “Smart Tap” system, a kind of intelligent tap. The bartender can set the amount, pressure, temperature and foam height on a touchscreen. Dispensing and...
ScienceCodecademy

Data science vs. data engineering: What's the difference?

Data science is a growing field with a booming job market. Every day, companies look for new ways to use their data, so the need for data professionals has never been greater. Both Data Scientists and Data Engineers rank highly in LinkedIn's list of the top 15 emerging jobs in the U.S. But what's the difference between the two? Because of data science's wide range of applications and the nebulous responsibilities and titles of data professionals that vary between companies, the distinction can be hard to discern.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Social Media Analytics Market Demand and Key Players by 2026: IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems

Global Social Media Analytics Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026. The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or "likes" to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.