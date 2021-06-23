Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

cnvrg.io Named "Best Machine Learning Company" in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Awards Program

By PRWeb
Times Union
 8 days ago

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies. AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that cnvrg.io, the leading operating system for machine learning, has been selected as winner of the “Best Machine Learning Company” award in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted in recognition of its commitment to actualize the AI-driven enterprise.

www.timesunion.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Intelligence#Deep Learning#Mlops#Ai Breakthrough#Dell Technologies#Netapp#Ibm#Ai Platforms#Ai Hardware#Nlp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes Accelerate their Alliance Partnership to help Organizations Evolve Towards Becoming Intelligent Enterprises

Capgemini and Dassault Systèmes recognize that a business transformation approach which has been tested in order to reduce risks and optimize results requires a commitment for the business transformation rate of clients. Together they announce work on a joint collaboration which will help address challenges around intelligent products and systems, intelligent operations, and intelligent support and services through new capabilities. Anchored in Capgemini’s conviction that the future of industry is intelligent, the new alliance partnership combines Capgemini’s deep sector, technology and data experience with Dassault Systèmes’ cutting edge 3DEXPERIENCE platform to assist clients through each stage of their intelligent transformation journey.
TechnologyThe Independent

Artificial intelligence: fad or business staple?

According to techjury.net, 77 per cent of the world’s population uses artificial intelligence (AI) but only 33 per cent are actually aware they’re doing so. The smartphone that’s sitting beside you or perhaps in your hand, the videogames your kids are playing in the next room, the Spotify station you’ve got on in the background, and the list goes on – all utilise AI while you go about your activities.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Zammo.ai Conversational AI Platform Named “Best Transactional Bot Solution” in 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards

Zammo brings the Power of the Voice Economy to Leading Brands. Zammo.ai, the company accelerating the transition to the voice economy, today announced that it has been selected as the “Best Transactional Bot Solution” in the 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market.
Businessmartechseries.com

Protiviti Named a ‘2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women’

Global consulting firm aims to create real, sustainable change for its multicultural communities. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named a ‘2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women‘ by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media). The list, which is based on in-depth demographic data provided by participating organizations, evaluates companies in three key areas: workforce profile; recruitment, retention and advancement; and company culture and accountability. Ninety-five companies are recognized on the 2021 list.
TechnologyInvestor's Business Daily

Zebra Technologies Adds Warehouse Robots To Its Portfolio

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) on Thursday announced a deal to buy startup Fetch Robotics to accelerate its push into intelligent industrial automation. ZBRA stock rose a fraction on the news. Lincolnshire, Ill.-based Zebra will pay $290 million in cash for the 95% of Fetch Robotics that it doesn't already own. Zebra...
Businesstechgig.com

Compass IDC plans to hire 200+ software engineers in India

Compass, Inc., a leading real estate technology company, today announced that it intends to double its headcount in India at the Compass India Development Centre (IDC) over the next few months. The. Compass IDC. has 200+ employees, with agile, highly-skilled software engineers and product teams who have developed multiple cloud-based...
Technologynewtoncountytimes.com

VA National Artificial Intelligence Institute award winners of AI Tech Sprint

WASHINGTON — Winners of the Department of Veterans Affairs 2020-2021 Artificial Intelligence Tech Sprint are six tech companies that created programs aimed at preventing Veteran suicide and improving their health care using the latest AI technology. VA’s National Artificial Intelligence Institute competition encourages innovators to develop ways to improve services...
Businessmartechseries.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition of Zerto, a Leader in Cloud Data Management and Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
Credits & LoansTimes Union

SMI acquires innovative financial literacy and capability platform PayPerks for smiONE cardholders

CARROLLTON, Ga. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Systems & Methods, Inc. (SMI) today announced that it has acquired the PayPerks platform, brand, and assets. The PayPerks platform has been successfully used for 10 years to improve the financial health of its millions of users, and will now power the education, gamification, and rewards functionality of the smiONE™ Visa® Prepaid Card. The transaction was completed last month.
SoftwareTimes Union

Leading Tech Company, Xavor, Organizing Webinar on Computer Vision Applications in Industrial Monitoring

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Xavor, a leading technology company based in Irvine, Calif., is hosting a webinar on ‘Industrial Monitoring Using Computer Vision’ on July 8. Eminent AI scientist Dr. Usman Ghani and AI engineer Farhan Azhar will share real-life examples of computer vision deployment in manufacturing units to make intelligent decisions and drive growth in business.
TechnologyTimes Union

TRIYAM meets excellent cybersecurity requirements in KLAS and CENSINET Report 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. TRIYAM, a leading provider in EHR Data Archival and legacy application management, announced that it participated in an assessment done by Censinet cybersecurity along with KLAS that revealed its excellent cybersecurity preparedness. Triyam has the highest cybersecurity requirements in network security, data protection, identity and access management, legal and regulatory, and resiliency.
SoftwareTimes Union

Insuresoft's Diamond Platform Successfully Completes SOC® 2 Type 1 Examination

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Insuresoft, a leading provider of mission-critical core insurance software for property & casualty insurers, announced the successful completion of their 2021 System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 1 examination. The audit, conducted by 360 Advanced, affirms that Insuresoft's practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity & confidentiality.
ElectronicsTimes Union

Somfy and Crestron Partner to Deliver Automation in Outdoor Living via Crestron Home

DAYTON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Somfy, the world’s largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, and Crestron, a global leader in smart home automation technology, are excited to announce a partnership to control outdoor and indoor motorized solutions. This Crestron Home™ driver for Somfy’s new TaHoma® Gateway interface will allow the seamless control of smart shading solutions.
BusinessTimes Union

Sapphire Technologies Named Finalist in 2021 Cleantech.org GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge

CERRITOS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Sapphire Technologies has been named a finalist in Cleantech.org’s inaugural GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge. The California-based startup was recognized for its pioneering work in developing and deploying high-speed magnetic turboexpander technology for energy recovery in hydrogen and natural gas industrial applications. Sapphire was...
Softwareaithority.com

RtBrick Simplifies OSS/BSS Integration For Network Disaggregation

A new consumer-driven API addresses the key challenge carriers face in adopting cloud-native IP networking. RtBrick has announced a new Management API for its disaggregated routing software that simplifies the integration with existing OSS and BSS systems. It dramatically reduces the amount of time and effort required to make disaggregated networks operational by using widely adopted industry tools and programming languages.
Computersinformation-age.com

Why edge computing is an imperative for innovation in a data-driven world

Claudio Scola, head of product management EMEA at Lumen Technologies, discusses the importance of edge computing for innovation in a data-driven world. A recent survey, conducted by IDC and sponsored by Lumen Technologies and Intel Corporation, indicates that two-thirds of global IT leaders are implementing edge computing, a distributed model where data processing happens closer to the point of digital interaction. IDC predicts that by 2023, over 50% of new enterprise IT infrastructure deployed will be at the edge; and by 2024, the number of apps at the edge will increase by 800%. So why is edge high on today’s IT agenda?
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Medidata Acorn AI Synthetic Control Arm® Named “Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare” by 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 30, 2021-- Medidata, a Dassault Systemes company, today announced that the Medidata Acorn AI Synthetic Control Arm ® (SCA) has been awarded “Best AI-based Solution for Healthcare″ in this year’s AI Breakthrough Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005798/en/. Medidata Acorn AI...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

RtBrick Management API simplifies integration with existing OSS and BSS systems

RtBrick has announced a new Management API for its disaggregated routing software that simplifies the integration with existing OSS and BSS systems. It dramatically reduces the amount of time and effort required to make disaggregated networks operational by using widely adopted industry tools and programming languages. Many of the world’s...