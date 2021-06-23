Cancel
Religion

Spiderman attends Pope Francis' weekly audience

Lebanon-Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpiderman gave Pope Francis his very own mask of the comic book character as the two famous figures greeted each other at the end of the weekly audience on Wednesday.

Pope Francis
ReligionUSA Today

Pope Francis shakes hands with 'Spider-Man' at Vatican

VATICAN CITY — While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff’s weekly Wednesday audience. Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and movie super-hero...
NBC News

Pope Francis champions right of workers to organize in unions

Pope Francis has championed the right of all workers to unionize, as economic activity is poised to increase when the pandemic threat eases. The pontiff stressed the needs of the most vulnerable workers, including migrants, in a video message Thursday to participants at a conference organized by the International Labor Organization, a United Nations agency based in Geneva.
Many, LADaily Iberian

Representative of Pope Francis attends 150th anniversary of Many church

MANY, La. - St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Many celebrated its 150th year on Sunday. The milestone drew attention from the Vatican, sending the U.S. representative of Pope Francis to attend. "This is a very special milestone for the church, because it marks the presence of the Catholic...
Indy100

Man in full Spider-Man costume swings by to meet Pope Francis

Spider-Man swung by to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Wednesday. The man, dressed head to toe in the famous skin-tight, all-in-one outfit complete with the iconic headcovering, was spotted seated in the VIP section in Vatican’s San Damaso Courtyard. His neighbors seemed unfazed by the Marvel character in the seat next to them.
Someone Dressed As Spider-Man Gives Pope Francis A Spider-Man Mask

Someone dressed as Spider-Man gave Pope Francis his own Spider-Man mask during a visit to the Vatican. The Spider-Man cosplayer (27-year-old Mattia Villardita of northern Italy) had come to the Vatican and had a seat in the VIP audience section of the Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard. Villardita was given an audience with the Pope and a VIP seat due to his work doing superhero cosplay and visiting sick children in hospitals (he was previously given an audience with Italy's president Sergio Mattarella). While meeting the Pope, Mattia Villardita left the religious icon with his own souvenir: his own Spider-Man mask. Honestly, Marvel could ask for better free marketing and promotion - or better blessing.
WGAU

Pope Francis: Thank you, Benedict, for praying for church

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday offered an affectionate, public thank-you to Benedict XVI, whose retirement from the papacy in 2013 shocked the Roman Catholic Church and the world. Addressing tourists and Romans in St. Peter’s Square, Francis triggered applause when he recalled that it was the...
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Pope Francis

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working closely with the Holy See to address global challenges and the needs of the world’s least fortunate and most vulnerable, including refugees and migrants. The Secretary thanked Pope Francis for his longstanding leadership on the need to care for the environment and tackle the climate crisis. The Secretary and Pope Francis also discussed China as well as the humanitarian crises in Lebanon, Syria, the Tigray region of Ethiopia, and Venezuela.
newschain

Pope Francis praises predecessor Benedict on 70th anniversary of ordination

Pope Francis offered an affectionate, public thank you to Benedict XVI, whose retirement from the papacy in 2013 shocked the Roman Catholic Church and the world. Addressing tourists and Romans in St Peter’s Square, Francis triggered applause when he recalled that it was the 70th anniversary of Benedict’s ordination to the priesthood in his native Germany.
Pope, Lebanese Christian clerics pray for end to crisis

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis welcomed Lebanon’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican on Thursday for a day of prayer amid fears that the country’s descent into chaos is further imperiling the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Pope Francis Names Fayette County Priests ‘Monsignors’

The Holy Father Pope Francis recently bestowed on the Revs. Tim Kosler and Daniel Kahlich the title of monsignor. The two priests received their certificates Wednesday morning, June 23, from Monsignor John Peters with Bishop Brendan Cahill there to congratulate them. Monsignor Kalich retired as pastor of Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hostyn and Sts. Peter and Paul in Plum last year…
Reuters

Pope rejects cardinal's resignation, says abuse scandal "a catastrophe"

Pope Francis on Thursday rejected German Cardinal Reinhard Marx's resignation as archbishop of Munich over the Church's sexual abuse crisis, saying he agreed that it was a worldwide "catastrophe" but that the prelate should stay on. Marx, one of Roman Catholicism's most influential liberal figures, offered to resign earlier this...
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian Showcases Ovaries, Tests Vatican Dress Code

Kim Kardashian recently visited the Vatican, however, some are questioning her outfit. It seems she may not have followed the dress code. Kim Kardahsian had a private tour at the Vatican and people are really questioning her outfit choices. She sported an ivory and nude skin-tight dress. The dress shows off her shoulders and has several cuts in the middle showing off Kim’s lower stomach. These are known as ovary cutouts. Apparently, the Vatican has recently lifted some dress code rules, however, it still seems she may be out of line.
I’m an Episcopal priest. Denying Biden Communion is the nuclear option.

As a priest, I’ve celebrated the Eucharist most Sunday mornings of my adult life. Sometimes people ask if it gets boring to repeat the same words and actions week after week: “Take, eat, this is my Body, which is given for you …” But I can honestly answer that every single time is a humbling and profound experience. I stand at the altar dressed in robes patterned on ancient fashion, facing silver vessels that contain simple elements of bread and wine. Beyond them is the real treasure: God’s people, who have assembled in our church’s historic building for a chance to commune with something larger than themselves. If you train your mind’s eye just right, you can see the burdens and hopes they bring to the feast; it’s the job of the priest to make the words of the prayer on the page their words. Surrounded by all this holiness, there’s no way but for the bread and wine to be transformed into something beyond themselves, becoming objects of our purest desires. Even toddlers invariably stretch out with chubby little knuckles in anticipation of receiving the bread. For just a moment, we are all transported to a place that looks and feels less like our broken world and more like a people at peace with ourselves and our neighbors — the heavenly banquet that Jesus preached about.