Advocate for sickle cell disease awareness shares blood shortage concerns

By Forrest Sanders
ABC 15 News
 8 days ago

The American Red Cross says we are in the midst of a severe blood donation shortage. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the numbers for donations have never returned to normal. That’s a major concern of some minority communities who are harder hit by some ailments that require a specific kind of blood during treatment.

www.abc15.com
