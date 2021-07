Over the last few years, hard seltzer has become the drink of choice for many, and it seems that obsession isn’t going anywhere, as alcohol companies continue releasing new variations on the popular drink. With summer now in full swing, the latest round of unique flavors are starting to hit stores, and one many are excited to try is the new Coors Orange Cream Pop hard seltzer. To celebrate the release of their new hard seltzer flavor, Coors announced recently they will also be releasing an alcohol-infused hard seltzer ice cream for a limited time.