It’s tough to ignore the epic cross-roads at which global car culture currently sits. There’s a growing contingent of new and young enthusiasts drawn to the space via YouTube and other accessible social media platforms. It’s modern and democratized. However, opposite that are the numerous Concours d’Elegance events. Taking place all over the world in ultra-luxurious locales, they are the epitome of gate-keeping and exclusivity, only allowing in the rarest and near-unobtainable metal and the six-figure price tags that come attached.