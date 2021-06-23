Cancel
Congress & Courts

High court limits when police can enter home without warrant

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday put limits on when police officers pursuing a fleeing suspect can enter a home without a warrant. The high court ruled that when officers are pursuing someone suspected of a misdemeanor, a less serious crime, they cannot always enter a home without a warrant if a suspect enters. The court had previously said that police in “hot pursuit” of a suspect believed to have committed a more serious crime, a felony, can enter a home without a warrant.

www.newscenter1.tv
State
Washington State
