Actor Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she won’t use apps in her search for love and prefers the traditional way of dating.The actor most famous for playing Rachel in the hit US TV show Friends has revealed in an interview with People that she is open to finding the right person.When asked if she would ever use dating apps to find a partner, she replied: “Absolutely no. I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating.“Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”The 56-year-old has been married twice to fellow actor Brad Pitt from...