Special Weather Statement issued for Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Southern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Indian River; Martin; Okeechobee; Southern Brevard County; St. Lucie SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ST. LUCIE...OKEECHOBEE...INDIAN RIVER AND NORTHWESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Fort Drum, moving east at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sebastian, Treasure Island, Indiantown, Okeechobee and Fellsmere.