Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Multi-vehicle crash leads to fatality on I-80 near Ashland

wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
 8 days ago

ASHLAND – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. Thursday, June 17, on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha. After preliminary investigation, troopers believe the crash occurred near mile marker 423, when a westbound semi-truck/tanker trailer attempted to pass a motorcycle. The semi made contact with another semi-truck/trailer that was also driving westbound, pushing that semi into the left lane, colliding with a van. The first semi then over-corrected and struck the motorcycle and rider.

wahoo-ashland-waverly.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
South Bend, NE
Crime & Safety
City
South Bend, NE
City
Omaha, NE
Ashland, NE
Accidents
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
South Bend, NE
Accidents
Ashland, NE
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Traffic
City
Ashland, NE
Ashland, NE
Crime & Safety
South Bend, NE
Traffic
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#I 80#Multi#Fatality#Traffic Accident#The Nebraska State Patrol#Nsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general imposes moratorium on federal executions

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday imposed a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department continues its review of the death penalty, the department said in a statement. "The Department of Justice must ensure that everyone in the federal criminal justice system is...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...