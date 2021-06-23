Multi-vehicle crash leads to fatality on I-80 near Ashland

ASHLAND – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. Thursday, June 17, on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha. After preliminary investigation, troopers believe the crash occurred near mile marker 423, when a westbound semi-truck/tanker trailer attempted to pass a motorcycle. The semi made contact with another semi-truck/trailer that was also driving westbound, pushing that semi into the left lane, colliding with a van. The first semi then over-corrected and struck the motorcycle and rider.