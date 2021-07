As I drive around town, it amazes me to see all of the progress and new construction that is going on in our small community. Our business and community leaders have been doing an excellent job setting Sioux Center up for growth for the coming decades. I see projects like the new high school finishing up and think of how fortunate my children will be to have a chance to learn and grow in that building. There’s nothing better than going to the Siouxnami Waterpark and seeing tons of happy faces as children and families enjoy the beautiful new facility. Our bike trails, athletic fields and parks are also sprawling and gorgeous.