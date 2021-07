It's too soon to call this a trend but Golden Chick, known for fried chicken and tenders, has added a new menu item: boneless chicken thighs. In a release, they describe chicken thighs as the most flavorful and juicy part of the chicken, and they've devised a boneless version they say makes them easy-to-eat and easy-to-dip. (Visit the official site to find all the Houston locations.)