Real Estate

First look: $57M Acero apartment complex complete along San Pedro Creek (slideshow)

By Mitchell Parton
San Antonio Business Journal
 8 days ago
Construction of another high-end apartment complex in Southtown wrapped up in March, and the property is already halfway leased.

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
