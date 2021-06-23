Planning for future public health emergencies
PAYETTE — During its regular meeting Monday morning, the Payette County Board of Commissioners moved to suspend the county’s COVID-19 policy, as it pertained to county buildings and offices. Leading up to this decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance to state that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in public, which reflected in updates to the policy as vaccination rates increased in spring.www.argusobserver.com