Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Payette County, ID

Planning for future public health emergencies

By Corey Evan Independent-Enterprise
Argus Observer Online
 9 days ago

PAYETTE — During its regular meeting Monday morning, the Payette County Board of Commissioners moved to suspend the county’s COVID-19 policy, as it pertained to county buildings and offices. Leading up to this decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance to state that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in public, which reflected in updates to the policy as vaccination rates increased in spring.

www.argusobserver.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
County
Payette County, ID
Local
Idaho Health
City
Payette, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Payette County, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health Emergencies#Covid 19#The County Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

July 1: Plumas Public Health announces 3 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 1, that there are three new case to report — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola) and two from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor). The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, June 28, Public Health reported just one case from the Eastern Region.
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Public Health Officials Announce 2,120 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

Almost 72% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 56% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,120 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, June 25, 2021. Almost 72% (71.8%) of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 56% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Wilson Health Emergency Department recognized

SIDNEY — Members of Wilson Health’s Emergency Department were recognized at a Sidney City Council meeting on June 28 for the outstanding medical care provided to a patient on April 28th. These members included Dr. David Jackson, Dr. Angela Palitto, Stephanie Harris CNP, Dan Warren (RN), Gwen Morris (RN), Cherie...
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

County seeing increase in virus cases

While COVID-19 transmission in Los Angeles County remains low, the County is seeing increases in cases and daily test positivity. On June 15, the day of the full reopening, the County saw 210 new cases and the test positivity rate was around 0.5%. Nearly two weeks after the June 15 reopening, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a doubling of new cases and the test positivity rate; today’s case numbers are 422 and the test positivity rate is 1.2%.
Texas Stateaustintexas.gov

Austin Public Health Monitoring COVID-19 Delta Variant in Central Texas

Austin, TX – As new variants continue to emerge, the latest variant, Delta (B.1.617.2), has now been detected in all 50 states, including Texas. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the Delta variant within Travis County, but health professionals say the spread is very likely in our community with confirmed variants in surrounding counties.
Bellevue, IDArgus Observer Online

Irrigators ordered to stop pumping groundwater

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Water Resources issued a curtailment order Monday to roughly 140 entities that own about 310 ground water rights in the Bellevue Triangle area. This order affects Water Districts 37 and 37B, in the Wood River Valley south of Bellevue. The curtailment order goes into...
Cass County, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Cass County Public Health COVID-19 vaccine event planned for July 9

Cass County Public Health will host a free vaccine event 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 9 at a walk-in clinic at the Pillager Fair, 207 Second St. E., Pillager. Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting www.co.cass.mn.us/covidclinic or calling 218-547-6847 or 218-547-6839. All Minnesotans are eligible, but there are age requirements...
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Public Health Talks Delta Variant

As the coronavirus pandemic continues throughout the state, a new variant has started circulating among the population. Guthrie County Public Health Director Jotham Arber says the delta variant of COVID-19 may be spread a little bit quicker and may be more prone to causing hospitalizations as those who become infected with it tend to be sicker, but there is good news when it comes to vaccinations.
Rock County, WIwclo.com

Health Department urges holiday travelers to play it safe

The Rock County Public Health Department is reminding holiday travelers to check the COVID-19 conditions at their destination frequently. Administrative Services Supervisor Seth Loncar says masks are still required on planes, trains, and buses. Loncar says people who are not yet vaccinated should continue to mask up whether there is...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

EMS emergency hiring plan

The FOX 8 I TEAM has uncovered an emergency plan to do something about delays when you call for an ambulance. The I TEAM has exposed chronic short-staffing in Cleveland EMS. Now, we’ve learned of an emergency plan. Cleveland City Hall is considering hiring part-time paramedics.
Exeter, PAReading Eagle

Exeter School District seeks public input on health and safety plan for 2021-22

The Exeter School District is seeking public input in the development of a health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible for federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds, the district must submit a plan to the state Department of Education and must post the plan on the district’s website by July 30.
Public Healthallongeorgia.com

Governor Kemp Issues Final Public Health State of Emergency Executive Order

Today, Governor Brian Kemp issued the final executive order extending the public health state of emergency, which will now expire on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 AM. “With the executive order I signed today, the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12:00 AM,” said Governor Kemp. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together – along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others – to protect both lives and livelihoods.