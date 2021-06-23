Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Morningstar rising talent winner Sonali Pier on PIMCO's diversified income fund

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorningstar Research has named Sonali Pier as its 2021 rising talent winner. The portfolio manager of PIMCO’s diversified income fund joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss her outlook for when the Fed will raise rates, the fund's holdings, the opportunity she sees in the market and her cautious approach.

www.cnbc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Fund#Pimco#Diversified#Pimco#Morningstar Research#Power Lunch#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsMarietta Daily Journal

Morningstar Risk Ecosystem Launches Across 7 Million Portfolios to Help Advisors Put Investors' Best Interests at the Core of Investment Advice

Morningstar Portfolio Risk Score and Risk Comfort Range, new components of the Morningstar Risk Ecosystem, debut as part of creating an investor-centric risk measurement approach for financial advisors seeking to provide more personalized investment advice, meet evolving regulatory standards, and build better businesses. CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Morningstar,...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Announces Launch Of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management ("Gerber Kawasaki" or "the firm"), a registered investment advisor (RIA) and a leading independent financial advisory firm, announced today that the AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF ("the fund") (ticker: GK) will begin trading July 2 and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Arca, Inc.
Posted by
TheStreet

Highland Income Fund Announces The Regular Monthly Distribution

DALLAS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - Get Report ("HFRO" or the "Fund") today announced its regular monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0770per share. The distribution will be payable on July30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of businessJuly23, 2021. The...
Marketsetftrends.com

Actively Managed ETFs Continue Their Stellar Growth Trajectory

Actively managed exchange traded funds are still a small percentage of the overall ETF universe, but at a time of remarkable inflows to ETFs of all stripes, active funds are getting a piece of the action and then some. ETF research firm ETFGI notes that at the end of May,...
MarketsInvestorPlace

SoFi Is a Bank With the Valuation of a Tech Unicorn

FinTech leader SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) recently completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Social Capital Hedosophia V. This caused IPOE stock to convert into SOFI stock, beginning SoFi’s official run as a publicly traded company. SoFi was an impressive merger partner for the “King of SPACs,” Chamath Palihapitiya....
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

JPMorgan agrees to purchase values-investing fintech OpenInvest

JPMorgan Chase agreed to buy OpenInvest, a financial-technology firm that offers services for values-based investing. Founded in 2015, OpenInvest is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator, among others, JPMorgan said Tuesday in a statement. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed. “Clients are increasingly focused on understanding the environmental, social,...
Seattle, WAwealthmanagement.com

Focus Financial Buys $3.8 Billion AUM Seattle Firm

Focus Financial Partners, the large, publicly listed RIA consolidator, agreed to acquire a Seattle firm with $3.8 billion in assets under management. The acquisition of Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, subject to regulation, is expected to close in the third quarter. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Steve Phelps, president,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

IndexIQ Launches New ESG Core Plus Bond ETF "ESGB" In Partnership With MacKay Shields

IndexIQ today announced the launch of its newest ETF - the IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (ESGB or the Fund). The Fund focuses on investment in securities within the core bond universe that satisfy environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria developed by MacKay Shields (MacKay), a fellow New York Life Investments boutique and a global asset manager focused on fixed income and equity investing.
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

State Street Chops Fees on $6.5B in Taxable Bond ETFs

State Street Global Advisors has cut fees on two SPDR fixed-income ETFs representing a combined $6.5 billion in assets, the firm disclosed Tuesday. The firm shaved a basis point off the management fee of the $6.1 billion SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, leaving expenses at 3 bps, the filing shows. The firm also chopped the management fee of the $354 million SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in half, to 3 bps.
Delaware StatePosted by
TheStreet

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend And Income Fund Announces Expiration Of Tender Offer

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX) - Get Report (the "Fund"), a closed-end management investment company, today announced the preliminary results of its issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 594,367 of its common shares ("Common Shares"), representing up to five percent of its issued and outstanding Common Shares, without par value. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Based on current information, approximately 31.24% shares of common stock, or approximately 3,713,508 of the Fund's Common Shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total does not include shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. Because the number of shares exceeded 594,367 shares, the relative number of Common Shares that will be purchased from each shareholder will be prorated based on the number of Common Shares properly tendered. The final number of Common Shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date. The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted Common Shares at a price equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value (NAV) as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Payment for Common Shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately ten business days after the expiration date.
Businessetftrends.com

ETF Prime: Tom Lydon Talks Portfolio Construction

On this week’s episode of ETF Prime, host Nate Geraci is joined by ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon, who discusses ETF flows and investor portfolio construction. This episode also features Cboe’s Laura Morrison, SVP, Global Head of Listings, who explains her role in an ETF’s success and the industry’s future. Plus, Valkyrie’s CIO Steven McClurg offers the latest on the proposed Bitcoin ETF and Innovative Balance Sheet ETF filings.
BusinessBenzinga

JPMorgan To Buy Fintech Company OpenInvest To Better Serve Wealth Management Clients

Financial services giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is making a bolt-on acquisition that will help accelerate environmental, social and governance capabilities for its wealth management clients. What Happened: JPMorgan said Tuesday it has agreed to buy OpenInvest, a fintech company providing values-based financial solutions that helps advisors unlock...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing DNP Select Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On June 9, 2021, DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) declared a dividend payable on October 12, 2021 to its shareholders. DNP Select Income Fund also announced that shareholders on the company’s books on or before September 30, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. DNP Select Income Fund has an ex-dividend date set for for September 29, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 7.46% at current price levels.