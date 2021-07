MARION — Police in Marion today were able to successfully restrain a man with a knife who threatened to harm first responders and himself. According to a release from Police Chief Richard Nighelli, Marion Police received a 911 call at around 1:30 p.m. today from a Joanne Drive resident and quickly responded for a well-being check. Nighelli reported that while Marion Police and Marion Fire EMS were assisting the man, “he became agitated and armed himself with a large knife with an eight-to-10-inch blade. The man pointed the knife in a threatening manner at first responders multiple times before then pointing the knife at himself.”