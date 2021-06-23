Cancel
Music

How Silvertein's Shane Told Learned to Scream

By Joe DiVita
Loudwire
Loudwire
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Silverstein vocalist Shane Told is the latest guest on Loudwire's 'How I Learned to Scream' video series, recollecting his journey in figuring out the extreme vocal technique. As is the case with most vocalists who execute any sort of screaming vocal (growls, barks, gutturals, roars, pig squeals, and, yes, plain ol' screaming), this didn't exactly come naturally. Mistakes were made, lessons were learned and parents usually try to stand back and be supportive while quietly wondering what on earth their kid is up to.

Loudwire

Loudwire

