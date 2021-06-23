Elden Ring looks exactly like Dark Souls, but what looks better than Dark Souls?
Yep, Elden Ring looks a lot like Dark Souls. Even though it's not a direct sequel or even set in the same universe as previous Souls games, it sure sounds like George R.R. Martin was brought on to write the mythos for one, saying "[Elden Ring is] a sequel to a game that came out a few years ago called Dark Souls" in a recent radio interview. The latest gameplay trailer seals it too: there's a dragon, ruined cathedrals, a grim narrator, an apocalypse event, sad knights, and an immorality curse. If only we were playing bingo.www.pcgamer.com