Elden Ring looks exactly like Dark Souls, but what looks better than Dark Souls?

Dark Souls is, without a doubt, one of the games that has lent itself the most to the work of its community, continuously dedicated to creating mods and different adjustments that change and extend the experience with the game. There are those that increase the difficulty or that transform it into a roguelike, among other ideas that modify the proposal of the popular RPG from From Software. And among all of them, stands out Dark Souls: Nightfall, an ambitious sequel which has been in development for months and finally has a release date: it will be available next December 21.