Video Games

Elden Ring looks exactly like Dark Souls, but what looks better than Dark Souls?

By James Davenport
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 8 days ago
Yep, Elden Ring looks a lot like Dark Souls. Even though it's not a direct sequel or even set in the same universe as previous Souls games, it sure sounds like George R.R. Martin was brought on to write the mythos for one, saying "[Elden Ring is] a sequel to a game that came out a few years ago called Dark Souls" in a recent radio interview. The latest gameplay trailer seals it too: there's a dragon, ruined cathedrals, a grim narrator, an apocalypse event, sad knights, and an immorality curse. If only we were playing bingo.

