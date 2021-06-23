There’s still time to apply for Student Advisory Council; find forms in Spanish, English
BOISE — Do you know an Idaho student with good ideas who wants to help shape the public school system they’re enrolled in?. Encourage them to apply for the first cohort of Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s new Student Advisory Council. Ybarra aims to gather a panel from all parts of the state representing the diversity of Idaho in grade level, background, interests, cultures, school size and more.www.argusobserver.com