Cleveland, OH

Koppels celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Cleveland Jewish News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry and Lenore Koppel of Cleveland will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a big Zoom party with family from the United Kingdom and Israel, and with a family get-together later in the year at their grandson’s wedding. Harry and Lenore were married July 1, 1951, and are the parents of Margaret Jackel, Ted Koppel and Ruth Koppel Rosenblum; grandparents of Allison Choate, Sara Koppel, Yuval Cohen, Hilla Cohen Lev, Yanai Cohen (z’l), Hannah Rosenblum and Jason Rosenblum; and great-grandparents of Lawson Choate, Layla Choate, Avigail Lev and Itamar Lev. The family wishes Harry and Lenore a very happy 70th anniversary, and are looking forward to gathering in-person later in the year.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
