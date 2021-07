Deep-frying doesn't need to be scary. Make sure to use a pot that can hold a couple inches of oil and still have another inch or two of empty space above it, and lay the dough into the oil gently before letting go so it slides right in. Cracking your own green cardamom pods is essential both for freshness and for infusing plenty of flavor into the cream filling without adding any texture, keeping it silky and light. (Watch Samantha make the recipe here!)