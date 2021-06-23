Cancel
Minnesota State

June 23 Weather With Sven: Heat is back, and latest on Minnesota's storm chances

By Sven Sundgaard
Bring Me The News
 9 days ago
The latest forecast from Sven Sundgaard:

"Things are heating back up today with highs near 90 both today and tomorrow and humid air already flowing in. Big heat wave in the Pacific Northwest as well.

"We do have several rain/thunder chances the next several days but timing them out is tricky. Looks like a severe threat for northern Minnesota tonight and then southeast Minnesota into Iowa, Wisconsin later tomorrow."

Weather is sponsored by Grand Casino: Good, clean, sanitized fun!

