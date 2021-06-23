Winnebago winning market share in booming RV market

Fire glass is tempered and broken glass which is designed to produce more heat than real wood. It is in the form of polished heads or pebbles. Fire glass is not limited to lava rocks and it is a substitute to those traditional looks. It is heat tempered to withstand extremely high temperature and is guaranteed not to melt, crack, pop or fade in color. Some of the major advantages of fire glass are environment & home-friendly, it can burn for as long as the user needs it to, the user is not restricted to one choice or color, among others.