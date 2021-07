STMicroelectronics CEO Jean-Marc Chery talks about how visibility can help manage the current chip shortage for, and help minimize the impact of, the pandemic to customers. The automotive industry is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, recipients of the impact of the current IC supply shortage—which, for its part, is one of the many unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Reuters report cited consulting firm AlixPartners saying that the global semiconductor chip shortage will cost automakers $110 billion in lost revenues this year, up from an initial estimate of $61 billion. It added that the crisis will cause global carmakers to lose 3.9 million vehicles in production this year.