Outriders Latest Update Changes Legendary Drop Rate And More
Outriders, released in April this year, was developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. Outriders is a co-op, third person looter shooter that fully supports crossplay and released on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Prior to its release, Outriders was a highly anticipated release as it was presented as a fresh, new co-op shooter with great gunplay, quick movement and excellent loot. Upon release, many people complained of various aspects of the game, particularly its online matchmaking issues, the nature of the game as a live service, bugs and crashes and the loot system. Since then, People Can Fly have acknowledged the complaints made by the community and promised to make the required changes. As of 22nd June 2021, the company released their latest patch which has made substantial changes to the game.cogconnected.com