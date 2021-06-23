Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Outriders Latest Update Changes Legendary Drop Rate And More

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutriders, released in April this year, was developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. Outriders is a co-op, third person looter shooter that fully supports crossplay and released on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Prior to its release, Outriders was a highly anticipated release as it was presented as a fresh, new co-op shooter with great gunplay, quick movement and excellent loot. Upon release, many people complained of various aspects of the game, particularly its online matchmaking issues, the nature of the game as a live service, bugs and crashes and the loot system. Since then, People Can Fly have acknowledged the complaints made by the community and promised to make the required changes. As of 22nd June 2021, the company released their latest patch which has made substantial changes to the game.

cogconnected.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Person#Update Outriders#People Can Fly#Square Enix#Xbox One#Deadzones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Facebook
Related
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Update Adds New Weapons, Map Changes, and More

The big Season Four update for Call of Duty: Warzone is here, and it brings with it a whole host of new free content to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game. That includes new points of interest on the map, new weapons, balance changes, and more. Thanks to the satellite crash, there are several different changed areas in Verdansk to explore that players are sure to get a kick out of. The weapon changes, however, are likely to be just as divisive as always.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Outriders grind to see major changes in future update

Legendary gear is one of the main appeals Outriders has and the fact that players had to sink hundreds of hours into the game in order to get certain pieces was the main deterrent so many didn't even bother while others were extremely frustrated. These woes should be eased up...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Bless Unleashed Latest Development Letter Highlights More Changes

The Bless Unleashed team have been constantly working on the game due to its impending release on 6th August on PC. Bless Unleashed is an MMORPG that gives players the opportunity to explore a unique world, conquer dungeons and become a hero. Recently, the ‘final test’, or latest closed beta phase, came to an end and so, the developers have penned a development update that would indicate the most substantial changes made to the world. A variety of changes were made to the game from dungeons to stability and performance to content polishing and even to the UI/UX. The folks over at Round8 Studio have also promised to continue to listen to feedback from the latest rounds and continue to implement the necessary changes.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Outriders' next patch makes the grind for legendaries a lot easier

Outriders' next patch tackles one of the biggest issues with the game: the dreaded grind for legendaries. In a post on reddit, Outriders' community manager from publisher Square Enix 'thearcan' outlined a raft of changes coming to the looter shooter in a patch set for early next week. Chief among...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Activision unveils more details of CoD Mobile’s upcoming events in latest community update

Activision has revealed more details on Call of Duty Mobile‘s season five of 2021, which will hit live servers in two weeks, in an official community update earlier today. A new map and weapons will be introduced soon, and Activision has announced first looks at this upcoming content this weekend. The developer also hinted at an important announcement that will be made on its social media channels next Monday, June 21. It could be more details about the season 5 or another event yet to be revealed.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Ratropolis Update 1.0.7502: Bug Fixes, Gameplay Changes, and More

Ratropolis received a new update that fixed tons of bugs and made some gameplay changes. The developers have included support for the Thai language, which is an excellent addition for players in Thailand. On the bug fix side of things, the developers fixed an issue where an increased attack bonus was applied correctly but the UI failed to show the change.
Video GamesComicBook

Outriders Update Makes Some Big Changes and Improvements

A new Outriders update has been released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia by developer People Can Fly alongside complete patch notes that relay everything the developer has done to the game with the update. Unfortunately, the update features zero new content, but it does make some big changes to the game, and some equally big improvements.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Titan Quest: Legendary Edition’ Just Got Updated with an FPS Counter, Frame Rate Control Options, Multiple Quality of Life Features, Controller Changes, and More

You can now display the current game fps in the bottom left of the screen and this lets you see how any graphics change affects performance on your device. You can even limit the frame rate to different levels with 60 being the highest frame rate in the game’s current state (at least on my iPad Pro 2020). Cloud saves have been changed to be compatible with the upcoming Apple TV version. Controller support has been updated with an alternative control option and some tweaking possible. There are also over 100 fixes and tweaks for the game according to the patch notes by Handy Games. Handy Games also had a short livestream showcasing this update. You can watch it below:
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Yes, It’s Time To Give ‘Outriders’ Another Chance After Its Legendary Patch

I get asked a variant of the same question a lot. “Is it time to get back into X, Y or Z game yet?”. Often times, it’s hard to recommend. I will always encourage anyone to play Destiny, but jumping back in with loads of content and context missed is always hard. Cyberpunk’s patches have done little to improve the game besides making it baseline functional. Avengers’ new content is solid, and yet is always one-and-done.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Outriders Re-Runs Player Appreciation Package - 'There's a Unique Legendary Waiting for You'

It’s nice to be appreciated, but in Outriders, some players were a little unhappy that the appreciation package given to them by developer People Can Fly, came with a Legendary Item they already had, or in some cases, no Legendary Item at all. This past week PCF has remedied the situation by re-releasing the Appreciation Package, but this time, players should see a Unique Legendary.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Pulse of The Ancients Review – Endless Appetizer

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC Wave One Review. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is an excellent Musou game with several flaws inherent to that subgenre. When I played the original release, the smooth progression of the main narrative pushed some of those flaws to the back burners. Now, the first half of the DLC brings these problems back into the cold light of day. It turns out that the endgame content in AoC is a bit of a hellish slog. Furthermore, Wave One is almost entirely built out of endgame grinding and sidequests. There’s a whole lot of content to chew through, but that might not be a good thing.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Final Fantasy V and VI to be Delisted on Steam July 27 for Pixel Remasters

Final Fantasy V and VI are being delisted from Steam, in preparation for the upcoming Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. As noticed by Twitter user @RobotBrush (who posts about gaming news and new Steam pages), the Steam pages for Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI have added disclaimers that they will no longer be available for purchase after July 27th. The disclaimer encourages purchase of the pixilated remaster version “coming soon.”
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition is Now Out on Xbox Series X|S

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition has arrived on Xbox Series X|S in a digital launch, and it has a charming new trailer to mark the occasion. In this game, players take on the role of an ordinary fox whose destiny becomes tied to The Guardian of the Northern Lights, a magical spirit fox. What follows is a quiet journey of companionship, discovery, and running around through the snow. Throughout the game, you’ll scamper around through the frozen ruins of a lost ancient civilization, solve puzzles, and piece together the story of your new friend, all without a single line of dialogue or narration. Now that’s an interesting premise.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Legend of Mana All Characters Listed

Square Enix’s remaster of their infamous RPG, Legend of Mana, released on June 24. Players, old and new, have been playing the game so here is a list of Legend of Mana characters. Legend of Mana consists of a fragmented story that the players will pursue at their own pace...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series to Start Releasing Next Month

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will start releasing next month, Square Enix confirmed today. During a new presentation today, which has been now been made private, the Japanese publisher confirmed the remasters of the first six entries in the series will be released starting with the original Final Fantasy in July. A detailed release schedule, however, hasn't been confirmed.