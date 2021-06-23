Outriders Latest Update Changes Legendary Drop Rate And More

The Bless Unleashed team have been constantly working on the game due to its impending release on 6th August on PC. Bless Unleashed is an MMORPG that gives players the opportunity to explore a unique world, conquer dungeons and become a hero. Recently, the ‘final test’, or latest closed beta phase, came to an end and so, the developers have penned a development update that would indicate the most substantial changes made to the world. A variety of changes were made to the game from dungeons to stability and performance to content polishing and even to the UI/UX. The folks over at Round8 Studio have also promised to continue to listen to feedback from the latest rounds and continue to implement the necessary changes.