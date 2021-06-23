Act Fast! Disney Park Passes Reload as Fireworks Return

One of the biggest announcements we have heard regarding the daily operations of the Walt Disney World theme parks as of late is that fireworks are returning to certain parks!. After not having any nighttime entertainment at Disney World for over a year, Disney announced that Happily Ever After would return to Magic Kingdom, and EPCOT Forever would return to EPCOT. Both shows will be running nightly from July 1 until October 1, which is what Disney’s 50th anniversary begins and Disney’s Enchantment will take over Magic Kingdom, and the highly anticipated HarmonioUS will begin its run at EPCOT.