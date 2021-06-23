Cancel
Travel

Act Fast! Disney Park Passes Reload as Fireworks Return

By Alessa Dufresne
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest announcements we have heard regarding the daily operations of the Walt Disney World theme parks as of late is that fireworks are returning to certain parks!. After not having any nighttime entertainment at Disney World for over a year, Disney announced that Happily Ever After would return to Magic Kingdom, and EPCOT Forever would return to EPCOT. Both shows will be running nightly from July 1 until October 1, which is what Disney’s 50th anniversary begins and Disney’s Enchantment will take over Magic Kingdom, and the highly anticipated HarmonioUS will begin its run at EPCOT.

Walt Disney
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Happily Ever After#Epcot Forever#Harmonious#Passholders#Hollywood Studios#Annual Pass
