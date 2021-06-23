Cancel
Women's Health

What Is Diastasis Recti, and Can It Be Fixed?

By Daniela Morosini
thecut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people don’t hear about diastasis recti until they’re pregnant — and even then, maybe not. (After all, there are a lot of other things to think about.) A common condition where the connective tissue between the abdominal muscles stretches and separates, diastasis recti is often overlooked or dismissed, even though it happens to approximately 60 percent of pregnant women. But it can affect all genders, too, and is sometimes caused by exercise or other vigorous activities. (One woman I know got it from lifting kettlebells too aggressively during quarantine.) The good news is that if you have it, you can treat it.

