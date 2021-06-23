Survey: Millennials & Gen-Z use social media for financial advice

The world has been revolutionized and is shifting into a digital space where people exist partly in a virtual reality. The way we do marketing is also changing and we are using social media as the new medium for marketing. Many businesses are trashing the traditional way of marketing and using social media to market. There are 3 popular social media platforms and they are Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. You have to choose the right platform for your brand or business to reach its target audience the most effectively. If you want to know what your business can do on social media to prosper, here are a few things to try.