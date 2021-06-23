Survey: Millennials & Gen-Z use social media for financial advice

New Research Shows Only 59% of Instagram Followers in the U.S. are Real People, With the Other 41% Consisting of Bots, Inactive Accounts, and Mass Followers. HypeAuditor, the AI analytics platform for brands seeking fair, transparent, and effective influencer marketing, released its first “Fraud Report,” revealing only 59% of Instagram followers in the U.S. are real people, with the other 41% consisting of bots, inactive accounts, and mass followers (accounts with over 1,500 followings). After the release of its second annual “State of Influencer Marketing 2021” report revealing 2020’s most influential social media leaders, as well as industry-pioneering best practices, HypeAuditor further analyzed the most common types of influencer fraud and the most impacted influencer demographics during the same timeframe.