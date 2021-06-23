Cancel
Putnam County, FL

Police: Palatka man arrested in connection with body found near New Smyrna Beach

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body on the side of a road near New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, Putnam County sheriff’s officials said. The suspect was identified as Toriano Brooks, 29, of Palatka. Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives learned Brooks was hiding in Palatka and asked Putnam County sheriff’s deputies for help in apprehending him, according to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office news release.

