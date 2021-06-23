Police: Palatka man arrested in connection with body found near New Smyrna Beach

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a body on the side of a road near New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, Putnam County sheriff’s officials said. The suspect was identified as Toriano Brooks, 29, of Palatka. Volusia Sheriff’s Office detectives learned Brooks was hiding in Palatka and asked Putnam County sheriff’s deputies for help in apprehending him, according to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office news release.