Orlando, FL

A new audio upgrade to the Wheel at Icon Park will help riders know what they're looking at

By Ken Storey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wheel at Icon Park already provides one of the most unique experiences in Central Florida, but recent upgrades make rides even more memorable. Despite its popularity, one constant complaint with the impressive ride and its expansive vistas experience was difficulty in identifying local landmarks. Interactive touch-screen tablets onboard allowed guests to zoom in on landmarks to learn about them, but even with those, many guests found it difficult to appreciate the views due to a lack of understanding of what they’re seeing.

