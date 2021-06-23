Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘Redneck Rave’ Country Festival Ends With 48 Facing Charges After Drugs, Violence, Accidents

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A country-themed festival in Kentucky dubbed the "Redneck Rave" ended with 48 people facing charges after a number of incidents involving drugs, violence and bizarre accidents. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the five-day festival resulted in assaults, severed fingers, impalement and a slashed throat, while a number of attendees got so intoxicated that they made themselves ill.

tasteofcountry.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Rave#Redneck#Alcohol#The Herald Leader#Blue Holler Offroad Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
Related
Edmonson County, KYWLBT

Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

EDMONSON Co., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department released information related to criminal activity and medical response following the Redneck Rave on June 16. According to ECSO, there were:. 48 people charged with various offenses, including 14 arrested. 30 charges involving drugs or alcohol-related offenses. 63...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Redneck Rave’ ends in complete chaos with throat slashing, choking, & another person stuck to a log

At least 48 people at a country music festival in Kentucky are facing charges or citations after the mass outing turned into complete chaos, according to local reports. “America’s wildest and craziest country party” is what the 5-day party was called, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The event, which took place at the Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County, was meant to be a party with “mud, music and mayhem.”
MusicStereogum

“Redneck Rave”: Kentucky Music Fest Descends Into Grisly Violence

A massive country music festival in Kentucky dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” billed as “America’s wildest and craziest country party,” descended into grisly violence and mass arrests, The Daily Beast reports. The five-day event, organized by country rapper Justin Time, drew a crowd of tens of thousands to Blue Holler Offroad Park over the weekend, more than doubling the population of the small town where it took place. In addition to live music, the Redneck Rave featured a big football game, goldfish racing, a demolition derby with a $5000 purse, and yes, lots of crime.
Public Safetyrnbcincy.com

48 people charged at ‘Redneck Rave’ party

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The 5 day party event planners called “Redneck Rave” ended with 14 people being arrested and 34 people criminally charged. the charges ranged from assualt and strangulation to drug and alcohol possesion. The event was held in Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson Kentucky, the event was billed to feature “Mud, Music and Mayhem.” Mayhem was definitely caused, one person reported being impaled by a log and one person had his throat slit.
Fayette County, WVAndover Townsman

Mount Hope woman faces neglect, drug charges

Local authorities have lodged felony charges against a Mount Hope woman as the result of a home check by Child Protective Services. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a FCSD deputy recently escorted CPS to a home in Mount Hope to conduct a health and welfare check. The suspect was located in the home with a small child in proximity to 23 grams of suspected methamphetamines, scales and paraphernalia.
Edmonson County, KYPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Redneck Rave' at Kentucky Park Results in Injuries, Arrests

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) -- Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a "Redneck Rave." Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that organizers said would feature "mud, music and mayhem," the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The crowd was estimated to be in the thousands.
Pinal County, AZpinalcentral.com

STV man facing charges in domestic violence incident

SAN TAN VALLEY — A man is facing domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched a hole in a keyboard, threw a wrench at a car windshield and refused to let a woman and a child leave. According to Pinal County Superior Court records, Pedro P. Sanchez, 34, is charged...
Binghamton, NY981thehawk.com

Three Face Gun, Drug Charges After Traffic Stop Near Rec Park

Two men and a woman were arrested after police found a loaded 9mm handgun and methamphetamine in a car pulled over on Binghamton's West Side. Officers with the city police Community Response Team tried to stop the vehicle at Seminary and Laurel avenues near Recreation Park Wednesday evening. The car...
Edmonson County, KYwnky.com

Sheriff’s deputies charge several during ‘Redneck Rave’ event

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. – According to a press release from the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office, 48 people were charged with various offenses, including 14 arrested during the ‘Redneck Rave’ event near Mammoth Cave. There were 30 charges involving drugs or alcohol-related offenses, according to the release. There were 63 traffic-related...
Kentucky StateMetro News

Investigators led to a Kentucky pond in search for missing baby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The search for a missing baby in Huntington led law enforcement overnight to a remote pond in Carter County, Kentucky. Huntington Police are involved in the search for Angel Nichole Overstreet. The three month old infant has been missing since May 8th. Huntington Police were among the agencies on hand for the search of the pond overnight.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Pennsylvania serial killer admits to six more murders

A convicted double killer has admitted to six further murders in the state of Pennsylvania and neighbouring Ohio, officials said.Edward Surratt, a former trucker and convicted killer, is already serving life for two murders committed in 1977 and 1978.In a statement on Wednesday, Pennsylvania state police (PSP) said Surratt had confessed to six more murders, from his jail cell in Florida.Following his confession, the PSP were able to solve several outstanding murder investigations in the state, with the victims identified as William and Nancy Adams, Guy and Laura Mills, Joel Krueger, and John Shelkons.Officials wrote that Surratt will not face further charges because he is already serving two life sentences in Florida, following a decision by district attorneys.PSP started communicating with the convicted killer in 2018, in connection to unsolved murders.He was jailed in 1978 for two murders committed in Florida and South Carolina.“PSP investigators never stopped seeking justice for the victims of these terrible crimes and their families,” said Lt Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for PSP.“We hope that the confessions announced today will help bring some semblance of closure to the victims’ loved ones.”
Kootenai County, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Man faces felony drug charges

COEUR d’ALENE — Police arrested a Washington man who they say had numerous illegal drugs, including fentanyl. Noah T. Grant, 37, of Spokane, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, all felonies. Kootenai...
EntertainmentEDMTunes

‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Utter Choas With Mass Arrests

This past weekend, Kentucky hosted a massive country music festival called the ‘Redneck Rave.’ It had a stellar lineup of chaos featuring: one man getting impaled, one woman being strangled to the point of unconsciousness, and one man’s throat being slit. In total, 14 people were arrested and close to 50 were charged with drug and alcohol violations.
Brunswick County, NCfoxwilmington.com

Brunswick County pair facing meth, cocaine charges after drug bust

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A man and woman from Brunswick County are facing multiple drug-related charges following their arrests Wednesday. Ronesha Greene, 34, and Kawshie Lamar Chapman, 47, were taken into custody by vice and narcotics officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on U.S. 74/76 in the Sandy Creek area.
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

2 face drug charges after reported suspicious activity near Dugger Drive

A Bremen man and Temple woman were arrested early Wednesday near a commercial building at Dugger Drive after police found meth in their possession, reports stated. Pamela Ann Daniel, 44, and Anthony Allen Spradlin, 48, were parked beside a commercial facility when approached by police. Both Daniel and Spradlin had an undisclosed amount of meth as well as empty baggies that police suspect had contained the drug.