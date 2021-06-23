Cancel
D.C. unveils 'Experience D.C.,' a $2.5M ad campaign featuring jubilant videos, local artists

By Daniel J. Sernovitz
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 8 days ago
That’s at the heart of messaging D.C. officials hope will reach leisure travelers as part of a $2.5 million advertising campaign unveiled Wednesday to help bring visitors back to the District. "What we want them to know about is the beautiful, 700,000 Washingtonians here," D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told a...

