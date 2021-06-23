Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Treating Parkinson’s disease by astrocyte reprogramming: Progress and challenges

By Zhuang-Yao D. Wei, Ashok K. Shetty, ash.shetty@tamu.edu
Science Now
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParkinson’s disease (PD), the second most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder, is typified by both motor and nonmotor symptoms. The current medications provide symptomatic relief but do not stimulate the production of new dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra. Astrocyte reprogramming has recently received much attention as an avenue for increasing functional dopaminergic neurons in the mouse PD brain. By targeting a microRNA (miRNA) loop, astrocytes in the mouse brain could be reprogrammed into functional dopaminergic neurons. Such in vivo astrocyte reprogramming in the mouse model of PD has successfully added new dopaminergic neurons to the substantia nigra and increased dopamine levels associated with axonal projections into the striatum. This review deliberates the astrocyte reprogramming methods using specific transcription factors and mRNAs and the progress in generating dopaminergic neurons in vivo. In addition, the translational potential, challenges, and potential risks of astrocyte reprogramming for an enduring alleviation of parkinsonian symptoms are conferred.

advances.sciencemag.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reprogramming#Parkinsonism#Astrocyte#Disease#Science Advances#Pd#Snpc#Alpha Synuclein#Neuromelanin#Nigrostriatal#Seroton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Mooresville, NCmooresvilletribune.com

Bringing awareness to Parkinson's disease

While Parkinson’s Awareness Month is officially recognized in April, learning more about the disease, its symptoms, treatment and more is something all can benefit from year round. The Mooresville Tribune conducted a question and answer time with board certified neurologist Dr. Andrew Gross to learn more about this disease. Gross...
ScienceNature.com

Integrated network analysis identifying potential novel drug candidates and targets for Parkinson's disease

This study aimed to identify potential novel drug candidates and targets for Parkinson’s disease. First, 970 genes that have been reported to be related to PD were collected from five databases, and functional enrichment analysis of these genes was conducted to investigate their potential mechanisms. Then, we collected drugs and related targets from DrugBank, narrowed the list by proximity scores and Inverted Gene Set Enrichment analysis of drug targets, and identified potential drug candidates for PD treatment. Finally, we compared the expression distribution of the candidate drug-target genes between the PD group and the control group in the public dataset with the largest sample size (GSE99039) in Gene Expression Omnibus. Ten drugs with an FDR < 0.1 and their corresponding targets were identified. Some target genes of the ten drugs significantly overlapped with PD-related genes or already known therapeutic targets for PD. Nine differentially expressed drug-target genes with p < 0.05 were screened. This work will facilitate further research into the possible efficacy of new drugs for PD and will provide valuable clues for drug design.
DrinksGood News Network

Drinking Coffee Linked to Reduced Risk of Many Ailments, Including Liver Disease, Parkinson’s, Melanoma, Even Suicide

What beats a cup of joe in the morning? Nothing after you realize the myriad beneficial health outcomes that are now associated with drinking coffee. For example, a new study from the Universities of Southampton and Edinburgh, published today in BMC Public Health, found that drinking any type of coffee led to a reduced risk of developing and dying from chronic liver disease, with the benefit peaking at three to four cups per day.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about facial masking and Parkinson's disease

Parkinson’s disease is a central nervous system disorder that affects movement. Some people with Parkinson’s disease may experience hypomimia, which is known as facial masking or masked face. Hypomimia affects facial expression, making it difficult to express emotions or use the facial muscles as normal. Basic facial movements, such as...
HealthBusiness Insider

Bioinduction Announces the World's First Successful Implantations of 'PICOSTIM', a Novel, Less Invasive, Self-Contained Cranialized 'Brain Pacemaker' for Parkinson's Disease

Small, smart, single-stage skull implanted DBS system can be implanted in under half the time of conventional implantations. BRISTOL, England, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bioinduction Ltd., a company developing an innovative and disruptive patient-centric Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) platform solution designed to treat cerebrovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, announces the world's first implantations in patients with Parkinson's disease.
HealthNewswise

Engineered Neural Networks Help ID Responses Associated with Abnormalities in Parkinson’s Disease

Article title: Early functional changes associated with alpha-synuclein proteinopathy in engineered human neural networks. Authors: Vibeke D. Valderhaug, Kristine Heiney, Ola Huse Ramstad, Geir Bråthen, Wei-Li Kuan, Stefano Nichele, Axel Sandvig, Ioanna Sandvig. From the authors: “In this study, we investigate the early pathophysiology developing after induced formation of such...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Excessive Drooling a Sign of Greater Dysfunction in Parkinson's Disease

Excessive drooling by patients with advanced Parkinson's disease is an indicator of greater motor and nonmotor dysfunction, new research shows. "Sialorrhea is not just a cosmetic problem," study investigator Francesca Morgante, MD, associate professor of neurology, St. George's University, London, United Kingdom, told Medscape Medical News. "We need to understand...
Belmont, MAScientist

Stem Cell Transplant Treats Parkinson’s Disease in Monkeys

Current treatments for Parkinson’s disease (PD) alleviate symptoms, but lead to involuntary muscle spasms and do not prevent the loss of neurons that underlie the disease. Transplanting stem cells from fetal tissue has shown enough promise to warrant clinical trials, but the approach is ethically complex and the outcomes are inconsistent, likely because of differences between donor tissues.
Carlsbad, CAaustinnews.net

International Stem Cell Corporation Announces Successful Completion of Its Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Parkinson's Disease

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / International Stem Cell Corporation (OTCQB:ISCO) (www.internationalstemcell.com) ('ISCO' or 'the Company'), a California-based clinical stage biotechnology company developing stem cell-based therapies and biomedical products, announced today successful completion of its dose escalating phase 1 clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02452723) evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of its lead candidate, ISC-hpNSC® for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD).
ScienceNature.com

Drosophila tubulin polymerization promoting protein mutants reveal pathological correlates relevant to human Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder with no known cure. PD is characterized by locomotion deficits, nigrostriatal dopaminergic neuronal loss, mitochondrial dysfunctions and formation of α-Synuclein aggregates. A well-conserved and less understood family of Tubulin Polymerization Promoting Proteins (TPPP) is also implicated in PD and related disorders, where TPPP exists in pathological aggregates in neurons in patient brains. However, there are no in vivo studies on mammalian TPPP to understand the genetics and neuropathology linking TPPP aggregation or neurotoxicity to PD. Recently, we discovered the only Drosophila homolog of human TPPP named Ringmaker (Ringer). Here, we report that adult ringer mutants display progressive locomotor disabilities, reduced lifespan and neurodegeneration. Importantly, our findings reveal that Ringer is associated with mitochondria and ringer mutants have mitochondrial structural damage and dysfunctions. Adult ringer mutants also display progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons. Together, these phenotypes of ringer mutants recapitulate some of the salient features of human PD patients, thus allowing us to utilize ringer mutants as a fly model relevant to PD, and further explore its genetic and molecular underpinnings to gain insights into the role of human TPPP in PD.
ScienceNature.com

Parkinson disease and air pollution: does what we breathe matter?

Results of a new study have identified an association between risk of incident Parkinson disease and exposure to NO2, which is released into the atmosphere as a result of burning fuels. Parkinson disease has a long prodromal phase, so these findings suggest an opportunity to apply early prevention strategies. 1.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Cryopreservation Media helps in Development of a Cell Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease

AMSBIO reports upon a publication that cites how its STEM-CELLBANKER® animal-free cryopreservation media has played a role in the development of a cell therapy for Parkinson’s Disease that will soon be going into clinical trials. Parkinson’s disease is one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. Its main features include...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Anavex Higher on Phase 2 Progress With Parkinson's Drug

Anavex shares rose on reported clinical-trial progress with a Parkinson's drug candidate. JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy raised his price target to $50. Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) - Get Report advanced Monday after the biotechnology company reported progress in a Phase 2 trial of a Parkinson’s drug, Anavex2-73. JonesTrading...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study provides renewed hope for treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases

Nanosized molecules of a particular chemical element can inhibit the formation of plaque in the brain tissues. This new discovery by researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, in collaboration with researchers in Croatia and Lithuania, provides renewed hope for novel treatments of, for instance, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease in the long run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy