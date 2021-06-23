Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Reactivation of the tumor suppressor PTEN by mRNA nanoparticles enhances antitumor immunity in preclinical models

By Yao-Xin Lin, Yi Wang, Jianxun Ding, Aiping Jiang, Jie Wang, Mian Yu, Sara Blake, Shuaishuai Liu, Charles J. Bieberich, Omid C. Farokhzad, ofarokhzad@bwh.harvard.edu, meilin7@mail.sysu.edu.cn, wanghao@nanoctr.cn, jshi@bwh.harvard.edu, Lin Mei, Hao Wang, Jinjun Shi
Science Now
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Increasing clinical evidence has demonstrated that the deletion or mutation of tumor suppressor genes such as the gene-encoding phosphatase and tensin homolog deleted on chromosome 10 (PTEN) in cancer cells may correlate with an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and poor response or resistance to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy. It is largely unknown whether the restoration of functional PTEN may modulate the TME and improve the tumor’s sensitivity to ICB therapy. Here, we demonstrate that mRNA delivery by polymeric nanoparticles can effectively induce expression of PTEN in Pten-mutated melanoma cells and Pten-null prostate cancer cells, which in turn induces autophagy and triggers cell death–associated immune activation via release of damage-associated molecular patterns. In vivo results illustrated that PTEN mRNA nanoparticles can reverse the immunosuppressive TME by promoting CD8+ T cell infiltration of the tumor tissue, enhancing the expression of proinflammatory cytokines, such as interleukin-12, tumor necrosis factor–α, and interferon-γ, and reducing regulatory T cells and myeloid-derived suppressor cells. The combination of PTEN mRNA nanoparticles with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, anti–programmed death–1 antibody, results in a highly potent antitumor effect in a subcutaneous model of Pten-mutated melanoma and an orthotopic model of Pten-null prostate cancer. Moreover, the combinatorial treatment elicits immunological memory in the Pten-null prostate cancer model.

stm.sciencemag.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pten#Prostate Cancer#Tumor Suppressor#Cancer Cells#Pten Abstract#Icb#Tme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Wildlifethewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Study Shows Omega-3 Found In Fish Destroys Tumors Within Days

Eating more fish, such as mackerel and salmon, could help prevent cancer, according to a study by scientists in Belgium. It found fatty omega-3 acids can kill tumor cells in days. One of the acids that makes up omega-3, Docosahexaenoic (DHA), which is “crucial to brain function, vision and the...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Cancer cells become more aggressive when exposed to tissue stiffening

In cases of breast cancer, bone metastasis - when cancer cells spread to new sites in the bone - causes the most breast cancer-related harm and is often incurable in advanced disease. A new study by University of Arizona Health Sciences researchers found that cancer cells become more aggressive when exposed to tissue stiffening and that these changes persist over time.
CancerMedicalXpress

Common tumor inhibitor drug triggers unfavorable immune effects

Cancer immunotherapy involving drugs that inhibit CTLA-4 also activates an unwanted response that may self-limit its efficacy in fighting tumors, according to a new study led by Francesco Marangoni, Ph.D., assistant professor of physiology & biophysics and member of the Institute for Immunology at the University of California, Irvine. Study results are published online in the journal Cell.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Muscling up with nanoparticle-based anti-inflammatory therapy

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. Muscular dystrophies are a group of genetic diseases that lead to the progressive loss of muscle mass and function in patients, with the incurable Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), which affects all the body's muscles primarily in boys, being particularly severe. DMD can be caused by more than 7,000 unique mutations in the largest gene of the human genome, which encodes a central protein in muscle fibers. While this astounding number of mutations all variably block muscle function, the affected muscles share another common feature -- chronic inflammation.
CancerNature.com

YIV-906 potentiated anti-PD1 action against hepatocellular carcinoma by enhancing adaptive and innate immunity in the tumor microenvironment

YIV-906 (PHY906) is a standardized botanical cancer drug candidate developed with a systems biology approach—inspired by a traditional Chinese herbal formulation, historically used to treat gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhea, nausea and vomiting. In combination with chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy, preclinical and clinical results suggest that YIV-906 has the potential to prolong survival and improve quality of life for cancer patients. Here, we demonstrated that YIV-906 plus anti-PD1 could eradicate all Hepa 1–6 tumors in all tumor bearing mice. YIV-906 was found to have multiple mechanisms of action to enhance adaptive and innate immunity. In combination, YIV-906 reduced PD1 or counteracted PD-L1 induction caused by anti-PD1 which led to higher T-cell activation gene expression of the tumor. In addition, YIV-906 could reduce immune tolerance by modulating IDO activity and reducing monocytic MDSC of the tumor. The combination of anti-PD1 and YIV-906 generated acute inflammation in the tumor microenvironment with more M1-like macrophages. YIV-906 could potentiate the action of interferon gamma (IFNg) to increase M1-like macrophage polarization while inhibiting IL4 action to decrease M2 macrophage polarization. Flavonoids from YIV-906 were responsible for modulating IDO activity and potentiating IFNg action in M1-like macrophage polarization. In conclusion, YIV-906 could act as an immunomodulator and enhance the innate and adaptive immune response and potentiate anti-tumor activity for immunotherapies to treat cancer.
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for enhanced infectivity and immune evasion of SARS-CoV-2 variants

Several fast-spreading variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have become the dominant circulating strains in the COVID-19 pandemic. We report here cryo-EM structures of the full-length spike (S) trimers of the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants, as well as their biochemical and antigenic properties. Amino acid substitutions in the B.1.1.7 protein increase the accessibility of its receptor binding domain and also the binding affinity for receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). The enhanced receptor engagement may account for the increased transmissibility. The B.1.351 variant has evolved to reshape antigenic surfaces of the major neutralizing sites on the S protein, making it resistant to some potent neutralizing antibodies. These findings provide structural details on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved to enhance viral fitness and immune evasion.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Imaging of tumor predisposition syndromes

Radiologe. 2021 Jun 25. doi: 10.1007/s00117-021-00861-z. Online ahead of print. CLINICAL ISSUE: Tumor predisposition syndromes (TPS) are a heterogeneous group of genetic cancers. About 10% of the approximately 2200 malignancies in the childhood in Germany develop due to an inherited disposition, whereby TPS may be underdiagnosed. The focus of this review is set on imaging of Li-Fraumeni syndrome, neurofibromatoses, tuberous sclerosis, overgrowth, and neuroendocrine syndromes.
ScienceScience Now

Anti-inflammatory nanoparticles significantly improve muscle function in a murine model of advanced muscular dystrophy

Chronic inflammation contributes to the pathogenesis of all muscular dystrophies. Inflammatory T cells damage muscle, while regulatory T cells (Tregs) promote regeneration. We hypothesized that providing anti-inflammatory cytokines in dystrophic muscle would promote proregenerative immune phenotypes and improve function. Primary T cells from dystrophic (mdx) mice responded appropriately to inflammatory or suppressive cytokines. Subsequently, interleukin-4 (IL-4)– or IL-10–conjugated gold nanoparticles (PA4, PA10) were injected into chronically injured, aged, mdx muscle. PA4 and PA10 increased T cell recruitment, with PA4 doubling CD4+/CD8− T cells versus controls. Further, 50% of CD4+/CD8− T cells were immunosuppressive Tregs following PA4, versus 20% in controls. Concomitant with Treg recruitment, muscles exhibited increased fiber area and fourfold increases in contraction force and velocity versus controls. The ability of PA4 to shift immune responses, and improve dystrophic muscle function, suggests that immunomodulatory treatment may benefit many genetically diverse muscular dystrophies, all of which share inflammatory pathology.
CancerMedicalXpress

How mRNA vaccines help fight cancer tumors

Thanks to researchers in different fields who put in nearly two decades of past work on mRNA vaccine technology, people around the world are being immunized today from COVID-19—and hopefully leading us out of this pandemic. Now, because of the increased focus on this versatile technology and that foundation of research, mRNA vaccines for other diseases have an even greater chance of making it to patients.
CancerPhys.org

Synthesizing green gold nanoparticles for cancer therapy with biomolecules

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have designed an eco-friendly protocol for synthesizing gold nanoparticles with optimized morphology for near-infrared light absorption using a biomolecule called B3 peptide. In their paper, they report the synthesis of triangular and circular gold nanoplates and their effectiveness in killing cancer cells by converting the absorbed light into heat, providing useful insights for the development of non-invasive cancer therapy.
HealthCosmos

Medical imaging with nanoparticles

Australian researchers have launched a new technology that uses magnetic nanoparticles for medical imaging. While still preclinical, the Momentum MPI system based at Monash University has the potential to create medical imagery of a higher resolution than MRI scans, and it could even be used to direct treatments to certain parts of the body.
CancerNature.com

An integrated framework for quantifying immune-tumour interactions in a 3D co-culture model

Investigational in vitro models that reflect the complexity of the interaction between the immune system and tumours are limited and difficult to establish. Herein, we present a platform to study the tumour-immune interaction using a co-culture between cancer spheroids and activated immune cells. An algorithm was developed for analysis of confocal images of the co-culture to evaluate the following quantitatively; immune cell infiltration, spheroid roundness and spheroid growth. As a proof of concept, the effect of the glucocorticoid stress hormone, cortisol was tested on 66CL4 co-culture model. Results were comparable to 66CL4 syngeneic in vivo mouse model undergoing psychological stress. Furthermore, administration of glucocorticoid receptor antagonists demonstrated the use of this model to determine the effect of treatments on the immune-tumour interplay. In conclusion, we provide a method of quantifying the interaction between the immune system and cancer, which can become a screening tool in immunotherapy design.
Sciencearxiv.org

Modeling tumor disease and sepsis by networks of adaptively coupled phase oscillators

In this study, we provide a dynamical systems perspective to the modelling of pathological states induced by tumors or infection. A unified disease model is established using the innate immune system as the reference point. We propose a two-layer network model for carcinogenesis and sepsis based upon the interaction of parenchymal cells and immune cells via cytokines, and the co-evolutionary dynamics of parenchymal, immune cells, and cytokines. Our aim is to show that the complex cellular cooperation between parenchyma and stroma (immune layer) in the physiological and pathological case can be qualitatively and functionally described by a simple paradigmatic model of phase oscillators. By this, we explain carcinogenesis, tumor progression, and sepsis by destabilization of the healthy homeostatic state (frequency synchronized), and emergence of a pathological state (desynchronized or multifrequency cluster). The coupled dynamics of parenchymal cells (metabolism) and nonspecific immune cells (reaction of innate immune system) are represented by nodes of a duplex layer. The cytokine interaction is modeled by adaptive coupling weights between the nodes representing the immune cells (with fast adaptation time scale) and the parenchymal cells (slow adaptation time scale) and between the pairs of parenchymal and immune cells in the duplex network (fixed bidirectional coupling). Thereby, carcinogenesis, organ dysfunction in sepsis, and recurrence risk can be described in a correct functional context.
ScienceNature.com

Validation of an adipose-liver human-on-a-chip model of NAFLD for preclinical therapeutic efficacy evaluation

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common liver disease and strongly correlates with the growing incidence of obesity and type II diabetes. We have developed a human-on-a-chip model composed of human hepatocytes and adipose tissue chambers capable of modeling the metabolic factors that contribute to liver disease development and progression, and evaluation of the therapeutic metformin. This model uses a serum-free, recirculating medium tailored to represent different human metabolic conditions over a 14-day period. The system validated the indirect influence of adipocyte physiology on hepatocytes that modeled important aspects of NAFLD progression, including insulin resistant biomarkers, differential adipokine signaling in different media and increased TNF-α-induced steatosis observed only in the two-tissue model. This model provides a simple but unique platform to evaluate aspects of an individual factor’s contribution to NAFLD development and mechanisms as well as evaluate preclinical drug efficacy and reassess human dosing regimens.
ScienceEurekAlert

Model that explains how charged biopolymers enhance protein clustering in amyloid diseases

(Boston)--Amyloid diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, type-2 diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, involve pathologic deposits of normally soluble proteins or peptides as insoluble amyloid fibrils. When this happens in vital organs, such as the brain, kidney, liver and heart, it causes organ damage and, if left untreated, death. Unfortunately, the available treatment options are very limited.
ScienceEurekAlert

COVID-19-mRNA vaccine induces good immune response against coronavirus variants

A new Finnish study shows that 180 health care workers who had received two doses of the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine have very good antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The immune response was as strong against the alpha variant (formerly the UK variant) but was somewhat decreased against the beta variant (formerly the South Africa variant).
Sciencebeckershospitalreview.com

mRNA vaccines' immunity against COVID-19 may last years, small study shows

The COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna trigger an immune response that could last for years, according to research published June 28 in Nature. When someone contracts COVID-19 or gets vaccinated against it, a structure called the germinal center forms in lymph nodes so that B-cells can be trained to fight off the coronavirus. After studying 14 people who received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by either Pfizer or Moderna, the research team found that the germinal center was still highly active in all trial participants 15 weeks after receiving their first dose. They also found the number of memory cells that recognized the virus had not decreased.

Comments / 0

Community Policy