The Bitcoin Cash upsurge astounds the intraday traders as the price movement indicates a bit of the immediate resistance level. BCH/USD seems to be picked up its pace as the coin is rising towards $600. Following the recent price drop, Bitcoin Cash is currently trading above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, a break above the upper boundary of the channel may likely produce a huge green candle to the upside, and this may cause the Bitcoin Cash to reach the resistance levels at $750, $800, and $850 levels.