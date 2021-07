Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. stock futures rose Friday morning after the release of the better-than-expected June jobs report. All major Street indexes finished in the green Thursday, as Wall Street kicked off the second half of 2021 on a positive note after a strong first six months. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 4,319.94, setting its sixth consecutive record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 131 points, finishing the session at 34,633.53. The 30-stock Dow has risen for three sessions in a row and sits at its highest level since June 4. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Thursday rose 0.13% to 14,522.38. The major averages are all positive for the week and on pace for their second straight weekly gain.