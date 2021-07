Nick Grimshaw is to leave the BBC after 14 years, the radio presenter has announced. He revealed he was leaving the broadcaster during his BBC Radio 1 show on Wednesday. In an official statement, Grimshaw said that working at Radio 1 had been a “childhood dream”, adding: “I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true. It has been everything I’d imagined and even more. I grew up wanting to connect with people and to feel accepted and the Radio 1 listeners gave me that and let me be part of their daily life, for which I will be eternally grateful.”