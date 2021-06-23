Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A self-amplifying loop of YAP and SHH drives formation and expansion of heterotopic ossification

By Qian Cong, Yuchen Liu, Taifeng Zhou, Yaxing Zhou, Ruoshi Xu, Caiqi Cheng, Hye Soo Chung, Meijun Yan, Hang Zhou, Zhiheng Liao, Bo Gao, Geoffrey A. Bocobo, Taylor A. Covington, Hyeon Ju Song, Peiqiang Su, Paul B. Yu, Yingzi Yang, yingzi_yang@hsdm.harvard.edu
Science Now
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Heterotopic ossification (HO) occurs as a common complication after injury or in genetic disorders. The mechanisms underlying HO remain incompletely understood, and there are no approved prophylactic or secondary treatments available. Here, we identify a self-amplifying, self-propagating loop of Yes-associated protein (YAP)–Sonic hedgehog (SHH) as a core molecular mechanism underlying diverse forms of HO. In mouse models of progressive osseous heteroplasia (POH), a disease caused by null mutations in GNAS, we found that Gnas−/− mesenchymal cells secreted SHH, which induced osteoblast differentiation of the surrounding wild-type cells. We further showed that loss of Gnas led to activation of YAP transcription activity, which directly drove Shh expression. Secreted SHH further induced YAP activation, Shh expression, and osteoblast differentiation in surrounding wild-type cells. This self-propagating positive feedback loop was both necessary and sufficient for HO expansion and could act independently of Gnas in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), another genetic HO, and nonhereditary HO mouse models. Genetic or pharmacological inhibition of YAP or SHH abolished HO in POH and FOP and acquired HO mouse models without affecting normal bone homeostasis, providing a previously unrecognized therapeutic rationale to prevent, reduce, and shrink HO.

stm.sciencemag.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shh#Yap#Heterotopic Ossification#Null#Genetic Disorders#Poh#Ho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomyarxiv.org

Self-Sustaining Vortices in Protoplanetary Disks: Setting the Stage for Planetary System Formation

The core accretion scenario of planet formation assumes that planetesimals and planetary embryos are formed during the primordial, gaseous phases of the protoplanetary disk. However, how the dust particles overcome the traditional growth barriers is not well understood. The recently proposed viscous ring-instability may explain the concentric rings observed in protoplanetary disks by assuming that the dust grains can reduce the gas conductivity, which can weaken the magneto-rotational instability. We present an analysis of this model with the help of GPU-based numerical hydrodynamic simulations of coupled gas and dust in the thin-disk limit. During the evolution of the disk the dusty rings become Rossby unstable and break up into a cascade of small-scale vortices. The vortices form secularly stable dusty structures, which could be sites of planetesimal formation by the streaming instability as well as direct gravitational collapse. The phenomenon of self-sustaining vortices is consistent with observational constraints of exoplanets and sets a favorable environment for planetary system formation.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Light Bridges Can Suppress the Formation of Coronal Loops

A light bridge is a magnetic intrusion into a sunspot, it interacts with the main magnetic field and excites a variety of dynamical processes. In the letter, we studied magnetic connectivity between a light bridge and coronal loops rooted at the sunspot. We used the data of the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly onboard the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) to study the features of sunspots with light bridges. It is found that if a light bridge anchors at the umbra-penumbra boundary, the coronal loops could not be formed around the anchoring point. If the a light bridge become detached from the penumbra, the coronal loop starts to form again. The vector magnetogram provided by the Helioseismic Magnetic Imager onboard SDO shows that the anchoring region of a light bridge usually have an accompanying opposite minor-polarities. We conjugate that the magnetic field line could connect to these opposite polarities and form short-range magnetic loops, and therefore, coronal loops that extend to long-range could not be formed. A model of light bridge is proposed to explain the magnetic connectivity between a light bridge and the coronal loops. This model could explain many physical processes associated with light bridges.
ScienceCosmos

What is gain of function research in genetics?

It’s the rumour that won’t go away – that SARS-CoV-2 was accidentally leaked from a high biosecurity lab in Wuhan, China. The allegation is that the laboratory was conducting gain of function (GOF) research, and that this produced a potent version of coronavirus that led to the pandemic. This has...
ScienceNature.com

UPF1 promotes the formation of R loops to stimulate DNA double-strand break repair

DNA-RNA hybrid structures have been detected at the vicinity of DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) occurring within transcriptional active regions of the genome. The induction of DNA-RNA hybrids strongly affects the repair of these DSBs, but the nature of these structures and how they are formed remain poorly understood. Here we provide evidence that R loops, three-stranded structures containing DNA-RNA hybrids and the displaced single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) can form at sub-telomeric DSBs. These R loops are generated independently of DNA resection but are induced alongside two-stranded DNA-RNA hybrids that form on ssDNA generated by DNA resection. We further identified UPF1, an RNA/DNA helicase, as a crucial factor that drives the formation of these R loops and DNA-RNA hybrids to stimulate DNA resection, homologous recombination, microhomology-mediated end joining and DNA damage checkpoint activation. Our data show that R loops and DNA-RNA hybrids are actively generated at DSBs to facilitate DNA repair.
Physicsarxiv.org

Cosmological structure formation in scalar field dark matter with repulsive self-interaction: The Incredible Shrinking Jeans Mass

Scalar Field Dark Matter (SFDM) comprised of ultralight ($\gtrsim 10^{-22}$ eV) bosons is an alternative to standard, collisionless Cold Dark Matter (CDM) that is CDM-like on large scales but inhibits small-scale structure formation. As a Bose-Einstein condensate, its free-field ("fuzzy") limit (FDM) suppresses structure below the de Broglie wavelength, $\lambda_\text{deB}$, creating virialized haloes with central cores of radius $\sim\lambda_\text{deB}$, surrounded by CDM-like envelopes, and a halo mass function (HMF) with a sharp cut-off on small scales. With a strong enough repulsive self-interaction (SI), structure is inhibited, instead, below the Thomas-Fermi (TF) radius, $R_\text{TF}$ (the size of an SI-pressure-supported ($n=1$)-polytrope), when $R_\text{TF} > \lambda_\text{deB}$. Previously, we developed tools to describe SFDM dynamics on scales above $\lambda_\text{deB}$ and showed that SFDM-TF haloes formed by Jeans-unstable collapse from non-cosmological initial conditions have $R_\text{TF}$-sized cores, surrounded by CDM-like envelopes. Revisiting SFDM-TF in the cosmological context, we simulate halo formation by cosmological infall and collapse, and derive its transfer function from linear perturbation theory to produce cosmological initial conditions and predict statistical measures of structure formation, such as the HMF. Since FDM and SFDM-TF transfer functions both have small-scale cut-offs, we can align them to let observational constraints on FDM proxy for SFDM-TF, finding FDM with particle masses $1 \lesssim m/(10^{-22} \text{ eV}/c^2) \lesssim 30$ corresponds to SFDM-TF with $10 \gtrsim R_\text{TF}/(1 \text{ pc}) \gtrsim 1$, favoring sub-galactic (sub-kpc) core-size. The SFDM-TF HMF cuts off gradually, however, leaving more small-mass haloes: its Jeans mass shrinks so fast, scales filtered early can still recover and grow!
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Phase separation drives aberrant chromatin looping and cancer development

The development of cancer is intimately associated with genetic abnormalities that target proteins with intrinsically disordered regions (IDRs). In human haematological malignancies, recurrent chromosomal translocation of nucleoporin (NUP98 or NUP214) generates an aberrant chimera that invariably retains the nucleoporin IDR-tandemly dispersed repeats of phenylalanine and glycine residues1,2. However, how unstructured IDRs contribute to oncogenesis remains unclear. Here we show that IDRs contained within NUP98-HOXA9, a homeodomain-containing transcription factor chimera recurrently detected in leukaemias1,2, are essential for establishing liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS) puncta of chimera and for inducing leukaemic transformation. Notably, LLPS of NUP98-HOXA9 not only promotes chromatin occupancy of chimera transcription factors, but also is required for the formation of a broad 'super-enhancer'-like binding pattern typically seen at leukaemogenic genes, which potentiates transcriptional activation. An artificial HOX chimera, created by replacing the phenylalanine and glycine repeats of NUP98 with an unrelated LLPS-forming IDR of the FUS protein3,4, had similar enhancing effects on the genome-wide binding and target gene activation of the chimera. Deeply sequenced Hi-C revealed that phase-separated NUP98-HOXA9 induces CTCF-independent chromatin loops that are enriched at proto-oncogenes. Together, this report describes a proof-of-principle example in which cancer acquires mutation to establish oncogenic transcription factor condensates via phase separation, which simultaneously enhances their genomic targeting and induces organization of aberrant three-dimensional chromatin structure during tumourous transformation. As LLPS-competent molecules are frequently implicated in diseases1,2,4-7, this mechanism can potentially be generalized to many malignant and pathological settings.
Sciencearxiv.org

GRMHD simulations of BH activation by small scale magnetic loops: Formation of striped jets and active coronae

We have performed a series of numerical experiments aimed at studying the activation of Kerr black holes (BHs) by advection of small scale magnetic fields. Such configurations may potentially give rise to the formation of quasi-striped Blandford-Znajek jets. It can also lead to enhanced dissipation and generation of plasmoids in current sheets formed in the vicinity of the BH horizon, which may constitute a mechanism to power the hard X-ray emission seen in many accreting BH systems (a la lamppost models). Our analysis suggests that formation of quasi-striped jets with significant power may be possible provided loops with alternating polarity having sizes larger than $\sim 10 r_g$ or so can be maintained (either form sporadically or advected from outside) at a radius $\lesssim 10^2 r_g$. This conclusion is consistent with recent results of general relativistic force-free simulations. We also find that the accretion dynamics exhibits cyclic behaviour in MAD states, alternating between high accretion phases and quenched accretion phases during which the magnetosphere becomes force-free out to radii $\gtrsim 10r_g$. We suggest that such a behaviour should lead to notable variations of the observed luminosity and image of the inner disc (BH shadow image). Finally, we find that the transition between accreted loops on the BH gives rise to the formation of current sheets and energetic plasmoids on the jet boundary during intermittent periods when the jet becomes inactive, in addition to an equatorial current sheet that forms during peaks in the jet activity.
ScienceNature.com

Epithelial cell plasticity drives endoderm formation during gastrulation

It is generally accepted that epiblast cells ingress into the primitive streak by epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) to give rise to the mesoderm; however, it is less clear how the endoderm acquires an epithelial fate. Here, we used embryonic stem cell and mouse embryo knock‐in reporter systems to combine time-resolved lineage labelling with high-resolution single-cell transcriptomics. This allowed us to resolve the morphogenetic programs that segregate the mesoderm from the endoderm germ layer. Strikingly, while the mesoderm is formed by classical EMT, the endoderm is formed independent of the key EMT transcription factor Snail1 by mechanisms of epithelial cell plasticity. Importantly, forkhead box transcription factor A2 (Foxa2) acts as an epithelial gatekeeper and EMT suppressor to shield the endoderm from undergoing a mesenchymal transition. Altogether, these results not only establish the morphogenetic details of germ layer formation, but also have broader implications for stem cell differentiation and cancer metastasis.
Softwarecalifornianewswire.com

Amplify-Now and Strategy Execution Advisors announce partnership to drive successful client transformation outcomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jun 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amplify-Now, a leading global provider of Strategy Execution Management (SEM) Software, and Strategy Execution Advisors (SEA), a consulting services firm specializing in directing large-scale strategic transformations, have entered a partnership to market and deliver solutions that equip clients to achieve their strategic transformation goals.
ScienceEos

A New Model for Self-Organized Pattern Formation

Scale-dependent feedbacks in space, which couple short-distance positive feedback with long-distance negative feedback, are considered a prime reason or even a necessary condition for self-organization that results in regular patterns of many kinds. Building on previous research in geomorphology, Dong et al. [2021] introduce a competition model that captures scale-dependent...
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Analyzing Single Cells in Space

Axiom Space recently announced plans for its second International Space Station mission, to be led by astronaut Peggy Whitson and mission pilot John Shoffner. As part of the mission, Peggy and John will conduct life science research in orbit using technology developed by 10x Genomics. . Technology Networks. spoke with...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Mitochondrial DNA alterations may influence the cisplatin responsiveness of oral squamous cell carcinoma

Correction to Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-64664-3, published online 12 May 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the qPCR analysis of the gene expression levels and mitochondrial DNA content. The calculations were based on the incorrect assumption that the amplification efficiency was 100%. The Authors have now reanalysed the data using the actual values for amplification efficiency (estimated using the serial dilution method), and found that the p-values marked by asterisks in panel (b) of Figure 2 and Figure 3 and described in the figure legends were incorrect.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Thiol-based mucolytics show potent allosteric inhibition of SARS-CoV-2-ACE2 binding via disulfide reduction

A compelling report, recently released on the bioRxiv* preprint server, describes unexpectedly powerful inhibition of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) by thiol-based mucolytic compounds P2119 and P2165, by preventing the virus spike from binding to its host cell receptor, the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). The mechanism of...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers develop random priming amplification method for whole-genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1

Recent advances in next‐generation sequencing (NGS) such as targeted or non-targeted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and computational analyses that can efficiently process large amounts of data have enabled comprehensive analyses of viral genomes in clinical and research settings. For example, these techniques have been applied to identify causative agents and origins of outbreaks, monitor transmissions, or study the dynamics of epidemics such as Ebola, Zika, and the ongoing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2) pandemic.
Sciencerice.edu

Cell-wrangling circuit simplifies genetic experiments

Computational work with Rice’s Oleg Igoshin pays off with paper for undergrad alumnus. Lab-bred cells like to have it their way, producing recombinant (aka artificial) proteins based on however many plasmids they randomly get. But the intuition and hard work of a Rice University alumnus will go a long way toward preserving the rank and file.
ScienceScience Now

Long-chain polyphosphates impair SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication

Long-chain, inorganic polyphosphates (polyPs), which are found in many cells in the blood, have cytoprotective and antiviral activities, particularly against HIV-1 infection. Ferrucci et al. tested the effects of polyPs of various lengths on severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro. Molecular docking and binding analyses showed that polyPs bound to the host receptor ACE2, which facilitates viral entry, and a viral RNA polymerase required for replication. Both proteins underwent proteasomal degradation in cells incubated with polyP120, the optimal species tested, resulting in inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication and a reduced inflammatory response. Given that polyPs have low toxicity, these results suggest that their potential therapeutic use should be further explored.
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers use multivalent gold nanoparticles to develop efficient molecular probe

Cells play a precise game of telephone, sending messages to each other that trigger actions further on. With clear signaling, the cells achieve their goals. In disease, however, the signals break up and result in confused messaging and unintended consequences. To help parse out these signals and how they function in health -- and go awry in disease -- scientists tag proteins with labels they can follow as the proteins interact with the molecular world around them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy