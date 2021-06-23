A self-amplifying loop of YAP and SHH drives formation and expansion of heterotopic ossification

We have performed a series of numerical experiments aimed at studying the activation of Kerr black holes (BHs) by advection of small scale magnetic fields. Such configurations may potentially give rise to the formation of quasi-striped Blandford-Znajek jets. It can also lead to enhanced dissipation and generation of plasmoids in current sheets formed in the vicinity of the BH horizon, which may constitute a mechanism to power the hard X-ray emission seen in many accreting BH systems (a la lamppost models). Our analysis suggests that formation of quasi-striped jets with significant power may be possible provided loops with alternating polarity having sizes larger than $\sim 10 r_g$ or so can be maintained (either form sporadically or advected from outside) at a radius $\lesssim 10^2 r_g$. This conclusion is consistent with recent results of general relativistic force-free simulations. We also find that the accretion dynamics exhibits cyclic behaviour in MAD states, alternating between high accretion phases and quenched accretion phases during which the magnetosphere becomes force-free out to radii $\gtrsim 10r_g$. We suggest that such a behaviour should lead to notable variations of the observed luminosity and image of the inner disc (BH shadow image). Finally, we find that the transition between accreted loops on the BH gives rise to the formation of current sheets and energetic plasmoids on the jet boundary during intermittent periods when the jet becomes inactive, in addition to an equatorial current sheet that forms during peaks in the jet activity.