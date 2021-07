DETOUR, MICH. -- A spectacular property in the eastern Upper Peninsula is now a public nature preserve. The new Elise M. Kummer Nature Preserve spans 582 acres in DeTour, near Lake Huron and the St. Mary’s River. While it does not have dedicated hiking trails, it does have two-tracks open to the public. It is owned and managed by the Harbor Springs-based non-profit Little Traverse Conservancy, which oversees more than 200 nature preserves in the region.