Fort Worth, TX

Insurors Indemnity Ratings Unchanged by Colonial Lloyds Announcement: AM Best

Insurance Journal
 9 days ago

AM Best says the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Insurors Indemnity Companies (Insurors Indemnity), based Waco, Texas, remain unchanged following the recent announcement that the company plans to purchase Colonial Lloyds. Colonial Lloyds is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas....

Texas StateInsurance Journal

Amynta Group Acquires Scion Underwriting Services in Texas

Amynta Group has acquired Scion Underwriting Services from Brit. Scion will continue under the leadership of Scott Brock, president of Scion and Michael Hattaway, senior vice president. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dallas, Texas-based Scion operates as an MGA providing specialty casualty insurance solutions to the excess and...
EconomyInsurance Journal

Illinois Casualty Gets AM Best Ratings Upgrade

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of Illinois Casualty Co. (ICC), based in Rock Island, Illinois. Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “bbb-” (Good) from...
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise announces 2021 Best of the Best

Voters have made their picks and the ballots have been tallied. The 2021 Beaumont Enterprise Best of the Best is ready. Each year, The Enterprise gives area residents a chance to pick their favorite Southeast Texas businesses. Whether you are new in town or simply looking to switch up your routine and patronize a new business, the contest provides an inside look into the community and top recommendations for dining and entertainment, employers, medical services, shopping and more.
Maine StatePosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Versant Power announces rate changes

MAINE, USA — Some Versant Power customers will see an increase in their rates, and others will see a decrease. Starting Thursday, people who live in Hancock, Piscataquis, Washington, and most of Penobscot County will see billing changes in a few different areas. Versant says for an average customer in the Bangor Hydro District using 500 kilowatt-hours per month and paying $84.93 for delivery and Standard Offer supply will now pay $86.16, a $1.23 increase.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Texas StatePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Is Surprised How Big Things Are in Texas

Traveling can teach you things about yourself and the world that you would never have found out if you had stayed home. For example, today’s jokes show that traveling can show you how different things are in different places. We have all heard the rumors that everything in Texas is...
EconomyInsurance Journal

Sedgwick Acquires Maritime Claims Firm Nautilus

Sedgwick, a global provider of claims services, has acquired the assets of Nautilus Investigations, a South Florida-based firm with a specialty in maritime claims, incidents and casualties, particularly yachts and personal watercraft. Founded in 1982, Nautilus adjusts and investigates all types of marine incidents, with a focus on yacht claims...
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

The forgotten colony

This weekend as you toast our rebellious ancestors for their glorious win against the British in 1781, you can also tip your pint to the early settlers of the Gulf Coast, the long-forgotten members of the 14th Colony. That’s right. Your history teachers had it wrong. There were in fact...
Marketsinvesting.com

AfriTin Mining Ltd (ATM)

News From El Salvador, Early July: Bukele, El Zonte, And The ATM Factory. The Bitcoin train is moving fast in El Salvador. The law that makes it legal tender goes into effect in September, but the first Bitcoin company is already up and running. Also, a... Star Bulk Carriers Announces...
Texas StateInsurance Journal

Governor Signs 4 Bills Impacting Texas Windstorm Insurer

Numerous measures relating to the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association were filed in the Texas Legislature in 2021 and four made it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. One, House Bill 769, has only two provisions. Authored by Rep. Mayes Middleton and Sen. Larry Taylor — both are coastal-area legislators — HB...
Ohio StateInsurance Journal

Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Stellar Benefits Group in Ohio

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired Solon, Ohio-based Stellar Benefits Group LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ronald Rafal, Alan Greenberg and their associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher’s Great Lakes region employee benefit consulting and brokerage division.
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes

CALABASAS, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company") today announced that its operating partnership, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), has priced an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes") and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2051 (the "2051 Notes" and together with the 2031 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2031 Notes will be issued at 98.513% of par value with a coupon of 2.375% per annum. The 2051 Notes will be issued at 97.962% of par value with a coupon of 3.375% per annum. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2022. The 2031 Notes will mature on July 15, 2031 and the 2051 Notes will mature on July 15, 2051. The offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about July 8, 2021.
BusinessInsurance Journal

DARAG Sells Non-Legacy Italian Business to NOBIS

DARAG Group, the Malta-based legacy acquisition company, announced the formal completion of the sale of its active Italian insurance business from DARAG Italia S.p.A to Nobis Compagnia di Assicurazioni. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The sale of this active underwriting business allows DARAG’s operations to focus explicitly...
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar unchanged

The U.S. dollar is flat against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.23 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.87 Mexican pesos, also unchanged from late Thursday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
IndustryInsurance Journal

AM Best Revises Mississippi Farm Bureau Outlooks to Negative

AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company of Jackson, Miss. AM Best said the credit ratings reflect Mississippi Farm Bureau’s balance sheet...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings Of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. And Its Main Subsidiaries

AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "aa-" (Superior) of Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. (RenaissanceRe), Renaissance Reinsurance U.S. Inc. (Maryland), RenaissanceRe Specialty U.S. Ltd., Renaissance Reinsurance of Europe Unlimited Company (Dublin, Ireland) and RenaissanceRe Europe AG (Zurich, Switzerland) (formally named Tokio Millennium Re AG). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "a-" (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: RNR]. AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of "a+" (Excellent) of DaVinci Reinsurance Ltd. (DaVinci) and the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) of DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of "a+" (Excellent) of Vermeer Reinsurance Ltd. (Vermeer). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All aforementioned companies are domiciled in Bermuda unless otherwise specified. (See below for a detailed listing of the Long-Term IRs.)
BusinessNBC Connecticut

How to Discover Your Best Spending Rate in Retirement

After saving up for decades to retire, many Americans are excited to finally stop working and enjoy their free time. Yet for some, switching to a spending mindset after being so focused on saving can be a difficult transition. "There's a lot of unknows and if there hasn't been detailed...
Las Cruces, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces rated ninth best run city

Las Cruces has made another top-10 list. The personal-finance website WalletHub has named Las Cruces as the country’s ninth best-run city in America in its 2021 Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America. The survey ranked 150 of the largest U.S. cities. Las Cruces earned these numbers (1: best; 75: average):