Insurors Indemnity Ratings Unchanged by Colonial Lloyds Announcement: AM Best

CALABASAS, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company") today announced that its operating partnership, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), has priced an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Senior Notes due 2031 (the "2031 Notes") and $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2051 (the "2051 Notes" and together with the 2031 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2031 Notes will be issued at 98.513% of par value with a coupon of 2.375% per annum. The 2051 Notes will be issued at 97.962% of par value with a coupon of 3.375% per annum. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing January 15, 2022. The 2031 Notes will mature on July 15, 2031 and the 2051 Notes will mature on July 15, 2051. The offering is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about July 8, 2021.