Noni Madueke is being heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, but PSV Eindhoven will only sell him this summer if they receive a ‘mega offer.’. This is being reported by the Eindhovens Dagblad, who add that PSV Eindhoven have no plans to sell Noni Madueke for now. The highly rated winger is a target for Borussia Dortmund as they look to replace the Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho. But PSV’s stance will only change if they receive a ‘mega offer’ for Madueke this summer.