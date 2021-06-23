Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Functional human IgA targets a conserved site on malaria sporozoites

By Joshua Tan, tanj4@nih.gov, pcrompton@niaid.nih.gov, Hyeseon Cho, Tossapol Pholcharee, Lais S. Pereira, Safiatou Doumbo, Didier Doumtabe, Barbara J. Flynn, Arne Schön, Sachie Kanatani, Samantha O. Aylor, David Oyen, Rachel Vistein, Lawrence Wang, Marlon Dillon, Jeff Skinner, Mary Peterson, Shanping Li, Azza H. Idris, Alvaro Molina-Cruz, Ming Zhao, Lisa Renee Olano, Patricia J. Lee, Alison Roth, Photini Sinnis, Carolina Barillas-Mury, Kassoum Kayentao, Aissata Ongoiba, Joseph R. Francica, Boubacar Traore, Ian A. Wilson, Robert A. Seder, Peter D. Crompton
Science Now
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Immunoglobulin (Ig)A antibodies play a critical role in protection against mucosal pathogens. However, the role of serum IgA in immunity to nonmucosal pathogens, such as Plasmodium falciparum, is poorly characterized, despite being the second most abundant isotype in blood after IgG. Here, we investigated the circulating IgA response in humans to P. falciparum sporozoites that are injected into the skin by mosquitoes and migrate to the liver via the bloodstream to initiate malaria infection. We found that circulating IgA was induced in three independent sporozoite-exposed cohorts: individuals living in an endemic region in Mali, malaria-naïve individuals immunized intravenously with three large doses of irradiated sporozoites, and malaria-naïve individuals exposed to a single controlled mosquito bite infection. Mechanistically, we found evidence in an animal model that IgA responses were induced by sporozoites at dermal inoculation sites. From malaria-resistant individuals, we isolated several IgA monoclonal antibodies that reduced liver parasite burden in mice. One antibody, MAD2-6, bound to a conserved epitope in the amino terminus of the P. falciparum circumsporozoite protein, the dominant protein on the sporozoite surface. Crystal structures of this antibody revealed a unique mode of binding whereby two Fabs simultaneously bound either side of the target peptide. This study reveals a role for circulating IgA in malaria and identifies the amino terminus of the circumsporozoite protein as a target of functional antibodies.

stm.sciencemag.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iga#Malaria#Monoclonal Antibodies#Target Protein#Mali#Iga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

COVID-19 Makes Lasting Changes to Blood Cells, Which Might Explain a Lot

Why does long COVID last for so long, leaving long-haulers with symptoms that persist for months after initial infection? New evidence suggests the enduring imprint of COVID-19 could be due to the virus making significant alterations to people's blood – yielding lasting changes to blood cells that are still evident several months after infection is diagnosed. "We were able to detect clear and long-lasting changes in the cells – both during an acute infection and even afterwards," explains biophysicist Jochen Guck from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany. In a new study, Guck and fellow researchers analyzed patients'...
ScienceRed Bluff Daily News

Using gene drives to control malaria

A group of UC scientists led by Greg Lanzaro, professor of pathology, microbiology and immunology in the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, recently completed an analysis of a strategy aimed at eliminating malaria from Africa using genetically engineered mosquitoes. Lanzaro’s lab is part of the UC Irvine Malaria Initiative....
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Ivermectin treatment in humans for reducing malaria transmission

Malaria still kills millions. Researchers are excited by a new intervention: giving people a drug which kills mosquitoes that bite them. Incredibly, this is a reality, as the drug ivermectin, widely used for the control of parasite infections such as lymphatic filariasis and onchocerciasis, appears to do this. With some mosquitoes now resistant to the insecticides used in treated bed nets, this is a potentially important new control measure.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Steroid response to malaria

During blood-stage malaria, infection of red blood cells with Plasmodium falciparum leads to global metabolic changes in the host as a result of both the pathogen hijacking host metabolism for its own survival and proliferation, and host adaptation to the metabolic demands of an immune response to infection. However, the extent to which metabolic changes are associated with variation in host susceptibility to malaria is unknown. This study reports serum metabolome profiling of children naturally infected with P. falciparum in Burkina Faso, West Africa, revealing major changes in endogenous steroid levels with effects on adaptive immunity.
Public HealthVoice of America

Malawi Launches Campaign to Eradicate Malaria By 2030

BLANTYRE, MALAWI - Malawi's government Tuesday announced a goal to eliminate malaria, a leading cause of death in the country, by 2030. The mosquito-spread parasitic disease accounts for about 15% of Malawi's hospital admissions. Speaking during a televised launch of a nationwide anti-malaria initiative known as 'Zero Malaria Starts with...
ScienceEurekAlert

Progress in the functional characterization of human olfactory receptors

A team of scientists from the Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich has now discovered that the odorant receptor OR5K1 is specialized to recognize pyrazines in both humans and domesticated animals. These are volatile substances that contribute to the typical odor of many vegetables or are formed when food is heated. In addition, pyrazines also play a role as signaling substances in intra- or interspecific communication. The new research results contribute to a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying the odor perception of food as well as olfactory communication.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Odisha achieved 90 percent reduction of Malaria cases

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 26 (ANI): In a piece of good news, Odisha has achieved 90 per cent reduction of Malaria positive cases in the last three years, according to an official release by the state government on Friday. As per the release, Odisha is now moving towards eliminating Malaria...
ScienceWired

The Experimental African Houses That Outsmart Malaria

When Steve Lindsay first traveled to Gambia in 1985, he met a man living in Tally Ya village whom he remembers as “the professor.” The professor knew how to keep the mosquitoes away. That’s a big deal for people who live in this small West African country, which serves as...
CancerNature.com

Functional inactivation of pulmonary MAIT cells following 5-OP-RU treatment of non-human primates

Targeting MAIT cells holds promise for the treatment of different diseases and infections. We previously showed that treatment of Mycobacterium tuberculosis infected mice with 5-OP-RU, a major antigen for MAIT cells, expands MAIT cells and enhances bacterial control. Here we treated M. tuberculosis infected rhesus macaques with 5-OP-RU intratracheally but found no clinical or microbiological benefit. In fact, after 5-OP-RU treatment MAIT cells did not expand, but rather upregulated PD-1 and lost the ability to produce multiple cytokines, a phenotype resembling T cell exhaustion. Furthermore, we show that vaccination of uninfected macaques with 5-OP-RU+CpG instillation into the lungs also drives MAIT cell dysfunction, and PD-1 blockade during vaccination partly prevents the loss of MAIT cell function without facilitating their expansion. Thus, in rhesus macaques MAIT cells are prone to the loss of effector functions rather than expansion after TCR stimulation in vivo, representing a significant barrier to therapeutically targeting these cells.
ScienceScience Daily

A new class of functional elements in the human genome?

Some regions of the human genome where the DNA can fold into unusual three-dimensional structures called G-quadruplexes (G4s) show signs that they are preserved by natural selection. When G4s are located in the regulatory sequences that control how genes are expressed or in other functional, but non-protein coding, regions of the genome, they are maintained by selection, are more common, and their unusual structures are more stable, according to a new study. Conversely, the structures are less common, less stable, and evolve neutrally outside of these regions, including within the protein-coding regions of genes themselves.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Ion channel conserved in coronaviruses a potential new drug target for COVID therapeutics

Much of the research on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) therapeutics has been focused on essential structures such as the virus-encoded spike protein, main proteases, as well as ribonucleic acid (RNA) polymerase proteins. Obtaining high-resolution analyses of these structures provides a mechanical insight into their function and assists in using these structures as targets in the development of both vaccines and anti-viral therapeutics.
HealthNature.com

Daily briefing: China eliminates malaria

China is officially declared free of malaria, black holes swallow neutron stars in one gulp, and the endless variations of viruses. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox free every day? Sign up here.
ScienceNature.com

Gut IgA puts pathogens under pressure

Some gut bacterial pathogens can escape antibody-mediated immunity by changing surface-exposed antigens, such as O-antigens. But by using vaccines targeting specific O-antigens to induce immunoglobulin A responses in the gut, such pathogens can also be directed to evolve towards expressing O-antigen variants that impair gut colonization. In the gut, the...
ScienceCosmos

Highly effective malaria vaccine

Early data on a new malaria treatment, involving both a vaccine and a prophylactic drug, has revealed promising results. In a 56-person clinical trial, US researchers have shown that their Sanaria vaccine, when combined with either pyrimethamine or chloroquine (both antimalarials), is effective at preventing infection with malaria parasites three months after administration.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Could the activation of FcγRIII/CD16 by anti-spike SARS-CoV-2 antibodies independently determine COVID-19 severity?

A team of scientists from Germany recently investigated whether hyperactivation of immune receptors that recognize the Fc part of an IgG molecule (FcγR) can lead to immunopathologic changes in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. They have observed that hyperactivation of FcγRIII (CD16) by proinflammatory IgG antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can significantly contribute to COVID-19 related immunopathology. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Role of AID/APOBECs Proteins in SARS-CoV-2 Immune Response Investigated

Together with their multifaceted action mechanisms, activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID) and so-called APOBEC proteins are important factors in the body's immune response and offer fast and effective protection against a large number of DNA and RNA viruses. The task of AID is to strengthen the human immune response, while APOBECs are able to block the virus. A MedUni Vienna research team comprising Anastasia Meshcheryakova, Diana Mechtcheriakova and Peter Pietschmann from the Institute of Pathophysiology and Allergy Research has now addressed the potential interrelations between AID/APOBECs and the SARS-CoV-2 virus, particularly in connection with the course of COVID-19 in different patients. This could provide a starting point for future clinical strategies to improve and strengthen individual antiviral response.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study explores how human ACE2 variants can modify SARS-CoV-2 binding

A recent tour-de-force study by researchers from the United Kingdom reveals variants of the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) that can improve or decrease binding of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – including two variants with distinct population distributions showing an enhanced affinity for viral spike glycoprotein. This research paper is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server while the article undergoes peer review.

Comments / 0

Community Policy