From the Echo Press archives, 2011: Jefferson High School to be sold to Brent and Sally Smith

This week in 1971, 50 years ago: Construction is underway on the new Jansen Pontiac building on South Broadway near Northland Mobile Homes in Alexandria. Part of the building will be Gil’s Repair Shop. Wally Jansen has been in the automobile business for over 16 years and in Alexandria since 1968. Gil Moe brings to Alexandria over 35 years of mechanical and front end alignment and radiator experience.