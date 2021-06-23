Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

CBOT soybeans close lower as crop outlook improves

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts for good crop weather in the U.S. Midwest during the next week, traders said. * Soymeal futures also weakened but soyoil rallied, supported by gains in the crude oil market and rising global demand for vegetable oils. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract closed above its session lows after finding technical support at its 100-day moving average. * Private exporters reported the sale of 330,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday morning. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of soybeans were in a range from 200,000 to 975,000 tonnes, up from 71,782 a week earlier. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 125,000 and 350,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between -4,000 and 25,000 tonnes. * CBOT November soybean futures settled 2 cents lower at $13.00-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was off $7.10 at $359.60 and CBOT August soyoil was up 1.75 cents at 60.67 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)

www.agriculture.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Chicago Board Of Trade#U S Agriculture#Cbot#Reuters#Soyoil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures drop on profit-taking setback

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday on a round of profit taking after rallying on Wednesday due to spillover strength in the corn and soybean markets. * Signs of poor export demand added pressure to wheat. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 226,300 tonnes in the week ended June 24, near the low end of trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. * A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 374,200 tonnes. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 14 cents at $6.65-1/2 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 20-1/2 cents lower at $6.38-1/2 a bushel and MGEX September spring wheat was off 13 cents at $8.36-3/4. * MGEX spring wheat had rallied to its highest since February 2013. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures drop as domestic, export demand seen weak

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell sharply on Thursday as traders priced in expectations for waning demand after the U.S. Independence Day holiday this weekend. Signs of poor demand from China, which has been a big buyer of U.S. pork since an outbreak of African...
West Lafayette, INagrinews-pubs.com

Soybean outlook: Soybean markets sensitive to biofuel activity

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — More soybean oil is being used as biofuel as opposed to strictly a food oil. “Ten or so years ago, the quantity of soybean oil going into biofuels was pretty trivial,” said James Mintert, director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University, during a webinar.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat fall; corn ends slightly firm

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and wheat futures fell on Thursday while corn firmed slightly, with all three commodities closing well off their session peaks on a round of profit taking after rallying to their highest since mid-June, traders said. Forecasts for improving crop weather in the U.S....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA attache sees China 2021/22 soybean imports at 102 mln tonnes

July 1 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "FAS China forecasts soybean production to fall to 17.5 million metric tons (MMT) in marketing year (MY) 2021/22 from an estimated 18.5 MMT the previous year due to a shift in planted area to corn production. With domestic corn prices currently near a six-year high and corn subsidies up, farmers are switching from soybeans to corn, particularly in China's northeastern grain belt. Soybean imports are forecast to reach 102 MMT in MY21/22 and an estimated 100 MMT in the current marketing year to meet modestly growing soybean meal demand for feed."
Agriculturefarmers-exchange.net

Lower Pig Crop Should Boost Prices

The USDA's June Hogs and Pigs report places the June 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 75.7 million head, up about 1 percent from last quarter and down 2 percent from a year ago, consistent with pre-report expectations. Likewise, market hog and breeding inventories are about 2 percent less than a year ago, as anticipated, says Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
Agricultureearth.com

Cleaner air improves corn and soybean yields

Cleaner air contributed to about 20 percent of the increase in corn and soybean yield gains in the United States between 1999 and 2019, according to a new study from Stanford. The experts report that the boost in yields associated with reductions in air pollution was worth about $5 billion per year.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn set for decade's biggest weekly gain after acreage surprise

Brazil frost threat adds to global corn supply fears. Soybeans also extend gains on USDA acreage, oilseed tensions (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Mutnal PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were set on Friday for their biggest weekly climb in 10 years as prices extended a rally fuelled by a lower-than-expected U.S. acreage estimates and dry weather in part of the Midwest.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2021 grain harvest seen down 7.1% y/y -stats office

PRAGUE, July 2 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's grain harvest should decrease by 7.1% this year to 6.77 million tonnes, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Friday in its first crop estimate this season. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of June 10. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2021-June 2020-final 2019-final wheat 4,540,585 4,902,414 4,812,163 rye 125,985 172,364 157,561 barley 1,694,567 1,816,182 1,718,061 oats 208,371 183,357 134,410 triticale 197,808 213,256 195,409 BASIC GRAINS 6,767,317 7,287,572 7,017,605 rapeseed 1,071,893 1,245,328 1,156,973 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased to 1,235,253 hectares, from 1,250,765 hectares harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China live hog futures hit weekly low as ample supply weighs on prices

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures fell to a weekly low on Friday, erasing some gains made earlier in the week, as ample pork supplies weighed on prices. Live hog futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were down 3.5% at 18,595 yuan ($2,869.02) per tonne at the close of Friday's afternoon trading session.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Farm Revenue Driven by Chinese Demand, Drought Concerns

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (DTN) -- After seven years of low to nonexistent profit margins, first-generation Kentucky farmer Ryan Bivens is looking forward to better revenue. However, he worries rising input costs will eat away at profit potential on his 6,000 acres of corn, soybeans and winter wheat. "It's a welcome...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 10-18 cents, wheat steady-up 3, corn mixed

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Markets will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel * Wheat firm on short-covering ahead of the long holiday weekend and concerns about a drought-reduced spring wheat crop. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 1 cent at $6.66-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 3-1/4 cents lower at $6.35 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was up 5-1/2 cents at $8.42-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures mixed as traders square positions ahead of the long holiday weekend. Profit-taking following strong weekly gains capping prices, although the market remains underpinned by the lower-than-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage estimate this week. * New-crop December futures on pace for a weekly gain of more than 13%, which would be the strongest weekly percentage gain for a most-active contract in at least five years. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt and worries about Brazil's weather-damaged second-crop corn were also supportive. * Consultancy StoneX cut its forecast for Brazilian corn production to 87.93 million tonnes from 89.68 million previously after the crop battled drought and, now, frost. * CBOT July corn was last down 1/2 cent at $7.19-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.89. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on positioning ahead of the long holiday weekend and on continued follow-through buying after the USDA this week estimated U.S. plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Midwest and in the northern Plains, particularly No. 4 producing state North Dakota, were also supportive. * New-crop November futures are on pace for a weekly gain of nearly 11%. If realized, it would the strongest for a most-active contract in 16 years. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents higher at $14.63-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans last traded up 12 cents at $14.07-1/2. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Jan Harvey)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn climbs over 1% on lower U.S. planting, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose more than 1% on Thursday as lower-than-expected U.S. plantings raised concerns over supplies amid strong demand led by China. Soybean and wheat prices lost some ground after a rally fuelled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) plantings estimates and inventory...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA makes little changes to acres, corn hits limit up

The U.S. farmers planted fewer corn and soybean acres than the trade expected, according to the USDA. As a result, the CME Group’s corn market jumped 40¢, its daily limit up, soybean rocketed 85¢ up, and wheat surged 22¢ higher. At the close, the July corn futures finished 25 1/2¢...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

ICE July raw sugar delivery seen at 2,587 lots - traders

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The ICE raw sugar delivery against the July contract that expired on Wednesday totaled 2,587 lots, or 131,427 tonnes, according to preliminary information from traders compiled by Reuters. It was the smallest delivery for the July contract since 2014. Asian commodities trader Wilmar International...
Agriculturespglobal.com

USDA sees 2021-22 corn area at 92.7 mil acres, up 1.6 mil from previous estimate

Corn acre estimate lower than analyst's expectations of 93.8 mil acres. CBOT corn futures rise following lower than expected estimate. The US Department of Agriculture updated its US corn planted area for 2021-22 marketing year (September-August) at 92.69 million acres, slightly higher from its previous estimates, it said in its annual acreage report on June 30.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Corn, soy surge as U.S. farmers plant fewer acres than expected

CHICAGO, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures surged on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised traders with lower-than-expected plantings estimates and inventory data. Corn futures temporarily climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the USDA pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692...