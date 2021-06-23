Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Weekly

Fort Worth Weekly
 8 days ago

Summer-in-the-City Staycation contest. Every Friday, we do drawings for prizes that include gift certificates to Ol' South (1509 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-336-0311) and candles from Calyan Wax Co. (7901 Valcasi Dr, Ste 300, Arlington, 817-600-8700). Of course, we include you in our Food, News & Booze and Weekender newsletters when you enter. However, it's worth it because you're also entered for a chance to win the grand prize, which is dinner for two at the downtown restaurant of your choice, compliments of Downtown Fort Worth Inc. (DFWI.org, 817-870-1692) and a night's stay at Aloft Hotel (334 W 3rd St, Fort Worth, 817-885-7999). To enter, email Jennifer@fwweekly.com with a subject line of Summer-in-the-City by midnight Wed, Jun 30. The winner will be contacted by email on Fri, Jul 2, at 5pm.

